Police Have 5 Suspects in Horrific, Viral Mugging of 15-Year-Old Girl in Broad Daylight

New York City police are reportedly questioning five suspects in Thursday’s vicious beating of a 15-year-old girl on a Brooklyn street by a group of about a dozen teenagers.

Video of the girl’s attack went viral.

The video shows the girl on the ground being kicked in the chest and face before more youths surround her, stomping and kicking her.

The youths stole the Air Jordan sneakers that the girl was wearing before they left her lying on ground, police said.

The girl suffered head trauma, but was released from the hospital.

WARNING: The video below contains violent images that some viewers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

Unnamed New York City Police Department sources told the New York Post that the Crown Heights attack was in retaliation for a fight earlier in the day.

The sources told the Post that the girl who was attacked had beaten up another girl at school earlier that same day, and that the group of attackers were friends with the victim of the earlier fight.

However, the New York Daily News quoted community activist Tony Herbert, who is related to the victim, as denying that allegation.

“This whole thing is random. She doesn’t engage in negativity, she goes home and goes to the house and does her work,” he said.

“This was just a bunch of kids who converged on Utica Avenue,” he said. “They hang out at the McDonald’s.”

Herbert said the pack mentality took over once the beating began.

“So when kids saw it, they all got involved,” he said. “Some of them probably don’t even know what they got themselves into by doing what they did. Now they’re all facing felonies.”

Herbert said the victim is “traumatized right now” and the victim’s mother is “just devastated right now.”

“This is Women’s History Month. We’re supposed to be celebrating women, not attacking and beating them,” he said.

Herbert said the victim has not fully explained to family members what took place.

Parts of NYC continues to slide back to the barbaric days of the late 60s and 70s. Look at the security footage from the gang of teens mercilessly stomping/beating up a 15 yr old girl & ask yourself what amount of lawlessness would allow for this?https://t.co/upBPV4L8kL — Zachary Prensky (@Zackfoot) March 6, 2020

OUTRAGE:this is sickening video of a 15 year old girl viciously attacked by a group of school children. One young man takes the sneakers right off the unconscious victim’s feet. The teenager is in the hospital recovering. We CAN NOT allow this behavior in our community. #Speakup pic.twitter.com/VLLb91fDOM — NYPDBrooklynNorth (@NYPDBklynNorth) March 6, 2020

NYPD sources told the Post and the Daily News that five male suspects turned themselves in Friday and were accompanied by their parents.

No charges had been filed as of Saturday morning

