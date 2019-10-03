Police Arrest Suspect Who Allegedly Brutally Beat, Robbed a Man Wearing a MAGA Hat

Authorities in California have arrested a man who they say beat and robbed a man wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat last month.

According to a Hermosa Beach Police Department news release, the attack took place when the unnamed victim — wearing a red hat with Russian letters — was approached by a stranger in a restaurant bathroom.

The stranger allegedly asked the man what his hat said, then punched him in the face upon learning that the Russian writing translated to President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign slogan: “Make America Great Again.”

Police say the stranger continued to punch the victim after forcing him to the the ground “and then stole the victim’s hat and fled.”

“Using investigative resources and surveillance footage,” however, police say they were able to identify the suspect as 32-year-old David Delgado of Winnetka, a neighborhood in Los Angeles.

Delgado was promptly arrested Tuesday at his Winnetka home and has been charged with both robbery and battery with serious injury.

He was being held on $100,000 bail at the Hermosa Beach Police Department jail.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Delgado’s motives in the Tower 12 restaurant attack have not yet been ascertained.

But the attack certainly seems to mirror a number of others violent outburst against unsuspecting, red hat-wearing civilians.

In July, 30-year-old Kino Jimenez was arrested for attacking a red hat-wearing teenager at a Whataburger in San Antonio, Texas, KENS reported.

Video of Jimenez stealing the teen’s hat, dumping a drink on him and cursing him out shook the internet.

Jovan Crawford, 27, and Scott Duncan Roberson, 25, were arrested in Maryland for allegedly attacking a red hat-wearing civilian in April, according to USA Today.

The two allegedly approached the man, then harassed him about his apparel choice before beating him down and forcing him to remove his hat.

The establishment media, meanwhile, has given attacks like these a fraction of the round-the-clock, week-after-week coverage garnered by American actor Jussie Smollett’s supposed assault at the hands of two red hat-wearing Trump supporters.

That alleged attack, however, just so happened to be fake.

