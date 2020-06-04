A California man has been taken into custody and charged with murder after he was found cannibalizing his grandmother, according to Richmond police.

Dwayne Wallick, 37, was arrested Monday after Richmond police, responding to a call, discovered a suspect allegedly eating Wallick’s 90-year-old grandmother, Ruby Wallick, the San Jose Mercury News reported.

Ruby Wallick’s daughter summoned police when she came upon what appeared to be a murder.

She had arrived at the Richmond residence where Dwayne Wallick and his grandmother lived to pick up the older woman, Richmond Police Department spokesman Sgt. Aaron Pomeroy said, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Police were told in a 911 call that Ruby Wallick’s daughter had found her mother “bleeding on the family room floor and her nephew in the room covered in blood,” Pomeroy said.

TRENDING: Dem Rep Caught on Hot Mic at Protest Saying He 'Wouldn't Care' If He Weren't Campaigning

Officers then discovered Dwayne Wallick “straddling his grandmother” and “actively pulling out her flesh with his hands,” he added.

Police ordered Dwayne Wallick to get off of his grandmother, Pomeroy said, but the suspect did not comply.

A stun gun was used against Dwayne Wallick, but it had little effect, Pomeroy added, noting that after the five-second charge of the stun gun wore off, Wallick became “extremely aggressive.”

Four officers were required to handcuff Dwayne Wallick, Pomeroy said, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Do you think Wallick should spend the rest of his life behind bars? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 98% (292 Votes) 2% (5 Votes)

Pomeroy said police are investigating whether the suspect had used drugs, though The Mercury News reported that authorities “believe unspecified drugs may have played a role in the crime.”

On Wednesday, Wallick was officially charged with murdering his grandmother.

“The charging records include enhancements alleging Dwayne killed his grandmother with both a knife and an ice pick,” according to The Mercury News.

UPDATE: Bail set at $1.1M for Dwayne Wallick, charged by @ContraCostaDA w/murder & mutilation of human remains after police found him straddling – and cannibalizing his 90yo grandmother Ruby Wallick, per @RPDCAOnline. Court dox say he used ice pick & knife pic.twitter.com/7ZcTtHzp0x — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) June 4, 2020

RELATED: California Man Who Drew AR-15 on Advancing Mob Arrested, Charged with Assault

Pomeroy said the crime scene was gruesome.

“I’ve seen it all,” he said.

But “in 26 years of law enforcement, I have never seen a crime scene of a victim that badly injured.”

The suspect was treated at the hospital for unspecified physical injuries after he was taken into custody, Pomeroy added.

Wallick was set to be taken to the Martinez Detention Facility once he was released from the hospital, according to KGO.

No mental health evaluation was being performed on Wallick, Pomeroy said.

According to Pomeroy, Ruby Wallick’s daughter said the 90-year-old suffered vision issues and needed a walker, but overall was in “good health.”

Wallick had no previous criminal history, Pomeroy said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.