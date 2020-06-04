SECTIONS
Police: California Man Caught in the Act of Cannibalizing Own Grandmother

By Jack Davis
Published June 4, 2020 at 1:01pm
A California man has been taken into custody and charged with murder after he was found cannibalizing his grandmother, according to Richmond police.

Dwayne Wallick, 37, was arrested Monday after Richmond police, responding to a call, discovered a suspect allegedly eating Wallick’s 90-year-old grandmother, Ruby Wallick, the San Jose Mercury News reported.

Ruby Wallick’s daughter summoned police when she came upon what appeared to be a murder.

She had arrived at the Richmond residence where Dwayne Wallick and his grandmother lived to pick up the older woman, Richmond Police Department spokesman Sgt. Aaron Pomeroy said, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Police were told in a 911 call that Ruby Wallick’s daughter had found her mother “bleeding on the family room floor and her nephew in the room covered in blood,” Pomeroy said.

Officers then discovered Dwayne Wallick “straddling his grandmother” and “actively pulling out her flesh with his hands,” he added.

Police ordered Dwayne Wallick to get off of his grandmother, Pomeroy said, but the suspect did not comply.

A stun gun was used against Dwayne Wallick, but it had little effect, Pomeroy added, noting that after the five-second charge of the stun gun wore off, Wallick became “extremely aggressive.”

Four officers were required to handcuff Dwayne Wallick, Pomeroy said, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Pomeroy said police are investigating whether the suspect had used drugs, though The Mercury News reported that authorities “believe unspecified drugs may have played a role in the crime.”

On Wednesday, Wallick was officially charged with murdering his grandmother.

“The charging records include enhancements alleging Dwayne killed his grandmother with both a knife and an ice pick,” according to The Mercury News.

Pomeroy said the crime scene was gruesome.

“I’ve seen it all,” he said.

But “in 26 years of law enforcement, I have never seen a crime scene of a victim that badly injured.”

The suspect was treated at the hospital for unspecified physical injuries after he was taken into custody, Pomeroy added.

Wallick was set to be taken to the Martinez Detention Facility once he was released from the hospital, according to KGO.

No mental health evaluation was being performed on Wallick, Pomeroy said.

According to Pomeroy, Ruby Wallick’s daughter said the 90-year-old suffered vision issues and needed a walker, but overall was in “good health.”

Wallick had no previous criminal history, Pomeroy said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
