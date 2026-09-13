Share
News
Former Vice President Kamala Harris speaks on stage during the Austrian World Summit at Hofburg Congress Center on June 16, 2026, in Vienna, Austria.
Former Vice President Kamala Harris speaks on stage during the Austrian World Summit at Hofburg Congress Center on June 16, 2026, in Vienna, Austria. (Christian Bruna / Getty Images)

Police Called to Kamala Harris's Malibu Mansion After Unknown Woman 'Illegally Entered'

 By Jack Davis  September 13, 2026 at 3:45am
Share

Police were called to the Malibu mansion belonging to former Vice President Kamala Harris to remove a trespasser on Friday.

An unknown woman showed up at the property two times, and then “illegally entered,” according to the New York Post.

Officers from the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department responded at about 10:30 p.m. Friday.

The woman had initially gone to the house in an Uber and contacted security at the mansion, a representative of the sheriff’s department said.

The woman left after being told she could not stay.

She later returned, leading to the police call.

The woman was not arrested, although a report was taken. She left the property without incident after the police showed up.

The woman never entered the mansion.

A representative for the former vice president said neither she nor her husband, Doug Emhoff, were home at the time.

“Last night, security personnel stopped an individual who illegally entered Vice President Harris and Second Gentleman Emhoff’s property before the individual reached the home,” representative Eduardo Negrón said.

Related:
Diesel Just Hit $5.90 a Gallon with Refineries Maxed Out: Winter Won't Get Any Better

“Vice President Harris and Second Gentleman Emhoff were not present. They are grateful to the security and law enforcement personnel who responded swiftly.”

Lt. Jason Duron of the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station said there will be an increased police presence near the mansion.

“We’re gonna keep an eye on the location. I’m directing my deputies to keep an eye on it,” Duron said.

Harris bought the Malibu mansion in January for $8.15 million.

As noted by the Los Angeles Times, former President Joe Biden had given Harris extended Secret Service protection beyond the standard six months after leaving office normally given to a vice president.

President Donald Trump ended the extended Secret Service details Harris enjoyed last year.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




'History Worth Teaching': Trump Demands Smithsonian Replace Woke Modernist Nonsense Giant Statue of Washington
Police Called to Kamala Harris's Malibu Mansion After Unknown Woman 'Illegally Entered'
China Aided Iran's Fatal Attack on American Soldiers by Sharing Satellite Images of US Base
Trump Recruits 'Sprawling Military Alliance' of Latin American Allies to Take on Drug Cartels
DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin Says Ilhan Omar Married Her Own Brother, And 'Something's Going to Happen'
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , ,

Conversation