Police Called to Kamala Harris's Malibu Mansion After Unknown Woman 'Illegally Entered'

Police were called to the Malibu mansion belonging to former Vice President Kamala Harris to remove a trespasser on Friday.

An unknown woman showed up at the property two times, and then “illegally entered,” according to the New York Post.

Officers from the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department responded at about 10:30 p.m. Friday.

The woman had initially gone to the house in an Uber and contacted security at the mansion, a representative of the sheriff’s department said.

The woman left after being told she could not stay.

She later returned, leading to the police call.

The woman was not arrested, although a report was taken. She left the property without incident after the police showed up.

The woman never entered the mansion.

Police rush to Kamala Harris’ $8M Malibu mansion over report of mystery woman on property https://t.co/Un2O8jfivb pic.twitter.com/gRlTlxiedm — New York Post (@nypost) September 12, 2026

A representative for the former vice president said neither she nor her husband, Doug Emhoff, were home at the time.

“Last night, security personnel stopped an individual who illegally entered Vice President Harris and Second Gentleman Emhoff’s property before the individual reached the home,” representative Eduardo Negrón said.

“Vice President Harris and Second Gentleman Emhoff were not present. They are grateful to the security and law enforcement personnel who responded swiftly.”

Lt. Jason Duron of the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station said there will be an increased police presence near the mansion.

“We’re gonna keep an eye on the location. I’m directing my deputies to keep an eye on it,” Duron said.

Harris bought the Malibu mansion in January for $8.15 million.

As noted by the Los Angeles Times, former President Joe Biden had given Harris extended Secret Service protection beyond the standard six months after leaving office normally given to a vice president.

President Donald Trump ended the extended Secret Service details Harris enjoyed last year.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.