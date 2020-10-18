A would-be carjacker in Central Florida had an embarrassing day recently, according to police.

On Oct. 2, a suspect identified by police as 32-year-old Christopher Hendrix probably thought he was going to score a new car.

But things didn’t work out that way.

On that Friday, police said, Hendrix failed to steal four cars, was doused with gasoline and was even held at gunpoint.

Authorities said all of this happened after Hendrix fled the scene of a crash he was involved in, one that left his vehicle disabled on Interstate 4, according to WKMG-TV.

“He runs up to the Marathon gas station on [State Road] 557, which is just south of the interstate, and he tried to steal this lady’s vehicle, her gray Chevy Colorado pickup truck,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.

“Well, she didn’t think much of that. In fact, she was in the process of gassing her vehicle when he tried to get in, so she appropriately took the gas nozzle and sprayed him with gasoline.”

After his embarrassing alleged attempt to steal the woman’s vehicle, police said that Hendrix, soaked in gasoline, fled and attempted to steal a Chrysler Town & Country van that was parked nearby.

A man, the owner of the vehicle, reportedly acted swiftly.

“So the man, who has a concealed weapons permit, properly pulled out his firearm and extracted Christopher from his vehicle at gunpoint,” Judd said.

“He would have been totally justified if he’d have shot Christopher, but he didn’t want to do that, and Christopher complied and got out of the vehicle.”

The Chrysler’s owner might have been justified in shooting Hendrix, but if the owner had, the mainstream media and Democratic Party likely would have attacked him for attempting to end the life of an innocent African-American.

That is the state of modern-day America following the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement.

After the man resisted shooting Hendrix and sent him on his way, police said the suspect, covered in gasoline, jumped off one side of an overpass onto Interstate 4, causing a box truck driver to hit his brakes to avoid hitting Hendrix.

The truck then was rear-ended by a semi-truck, WKMG reported, citing records.

“Well, Christopher sees that he’s caused another kerfuffle, so he flees and he runs to the other side of the westbound traffic, where a very nice person driving a green pickup truck stopped to help,” Judd said.

“So he tries to get in that vehicle. Well that fella doesn’t think too much about that as well, and he’s got his doors locked, so he can’t get in there.”

According to WKMG, authorities said Hendrix attempted to carjack an additional good Samaritan who had stopped to check on those involved in the crash, prompting the driver to quickly take the keys out of the ignition and run.

Today’s #CriminalOfTheDay is 32 yr old Christopher Hendrix of Belleview – he wreaked havoc on I-4 in Lake Alfred this morning and now he’s going to jail with some felony charges. Click here to read the news release: https://t.co/nTkbFatsbX & watch live https://t.co/rKNE28jFQl pic.twitter.com/yP8FbVB8hb — Polk County Sheriff 🚔 (@PolkCoSheriff) October 2, 2020

Eventually, sheriff’s deputies were able to arrest Hendrix.

The Belleview resident is facing charges of carjacking, grand theft auto, occupied burglary and criminal mischief, WKMG reported.

“But you know what is really cool about Polk County? We fight back. We fight back against criminals. We carry concealed firearms and heck, the lady that didn’t have a concealed firearm used a gas hose, which worked just remarkably well,” Judd said.

If every criminal knew he or she was going to have to fight each potential victim, more criminals might think twice about breaking the law.

Despite what the left says, there is nothing wrong with defending yourself from someone who wants to hurt or rob you.

Given all of this information, maybe it’s time that more Americans armed themselves.

