SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Police Chief Resigns After Being Investigated for Criticizing BLM on Facebook

By Jake Dima
Published August 11, 2020 at 1:38pm
P Share Print

A Georgia police chief resigned Tuesday after being investigated for saying he didn’t support Black Lives Matter in a June Facebook post.

Former Johns Creek Police Chief Chris Byers agreed to a confidential settlement, according to a Monday statement.

Local officials placed Byers on leave and investigated his conduct after he wrote a Facebook post criticizing the Black Lives Matter movement.

“Based on extensive and careful consideration of everything that has occurred within our city over the past few months, we have come to the conclusion that it is in the city’s best interests to part ways with our Police Chief,” Johns Creek Mayor Mike Bodker said in the statement.

TRENDING: Biden Gets Ultimatum from Prominent Black Leaders: Pick a Black Woman VP or Lose

The investigation into the officer reportedly also focused on issues “unrelated” to his post, according to statements from the city manager given to the Associated Press.

“I do not support the Black Lives Matter as a movement as it seems to glorify the killing of my brothers and sisters,” Byers wrote.

Do you think Byers should have been investigated?

“I have also been asked if I will take a knee at these protests,” he continued.

“I take a knee of surrender to my Lord and Savior alone. I will however stand with you and protect your rights to protest and have your voices heard. And I will bow down to pray with you.”

An interim police chief will occupy Byers’ role until a replacement is found.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of their original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Jake Dima
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.







Pro-Life Groups Blast 'Most Pro-Abortion Presidential Ticket in American History'
Police Chief Resigns After Being Investigated for Criticizing BLM on Facebook
North Carolina Man Shoots, Kills 5-Year-Old Boy Playing Outside
'Targeted as a Scapegoat': Wuhan Lab Denies Reports of Original Virus Leak
Mob Reportedly Attacks, Beats Black Police Officer at Girlfriend's Home
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×