Police Confirm Existence of Video and Presence of Obama After Personal Chef's Death: Report

Surprise, surprise — the story about the accidental death of former President Barack Obama’s chef isn’t entirely what it was initially made out to be.

In July, the drowned body of Tafari Campbell, the private chef of former President Obama, was found in a pond on the southern shore of Martha’s Vineyard near the Obamas’ estate.

Within days, the police had ruled the death an accident, stonewalling any questioning from the media about the mysterious identity of the eye witness in the case and why Campbell was characterized as not being “a great swimmer” despite social media videos of him showing off his considerable swimming skills.

There was also that mysterious blank in the police call logs that night — the only call that wasn’t logged that night was the call reporting Campbell’s drowning.

The call log of the 911 call about Obama's chef drowning was left blank. Every other call that night has a reason listed.

Police chief Bruce McNamee said that the reason for the call might have been left off because the caller may have called a police business line instead of 911.

As far as the Obamas are concerned, the only information published was that they were not home at the time.

But heavily redacted records from the Massachusetts State Police indicate the presence of Barack Obama during a witness interview related to the death investigation of his personal chef, Tafari Campbell, according to an update report published by Judicial Watch on Friday.

According to the records, Obama arrived at the scene via motorcade, and a witness interview actually took place at the Obama residence.

Soon after that, “a cold, wet woman,” characterized as a “witness,” arrived.

The following morning, this “eyewitness” was interviewed again — at the Obama residence with Obama present.

According to the records the female eyewitness, an Obama employee, told the police she saw Campbell “fall off his paddleboard, began splashing and became extremely panicked, yelling for help and subsequently went underwater very quickly.”

She said she was unable to reach him before he “disappeared into the extremely murky” water.

The documents also mention surveillance footage which shows two individuals, Campbell and another person, seen walking on a boardwalk to the shoreline of Edgartown Great Pond.

Both individuals are observed obtaining paddleboards and paddles from a location near the shoreline and subsequently entering the water.

The footage also purportedly shows Secret Service agents responding to the situation, with rescue swimmers running to the shoreline and launching a boat.

The documents mention the Secret Service’s involvement in the response to the drowning incident and conclude that Campbell’s death was accidental with no foul play suspected.

The records include details of the incident, witness statements, and the recovery of Campbell’s body.

According to Judicial Watch, records obtained from the Massachusetts State Police 'indicate' that Obama was present for a witness interview.

While the case seems pretty cut and dry from the report, the secrecy behind the identity of the witness and why Obama needed to be present at the questioning of an employee who was an eyewitness to an accidental death sends off a “Things that make you go ‘Hmm'” vibe.

Releasing the surveillance footage may make things clearer — but it’s clear the general public will never get a true picture of what happened on that tragic day.

New information in the drowning death of Obama’s personal chef, Tafari Campbell pic.twitter.com/Tv2JRyUWra — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) October 21, 2023

Campbell was a talented sous chef at the White House during the time Obama served as president.

When the Obamas left the White House they asked Campbell to go with them.





According to a statement by the Obamas he had “been part of our lives ever since, and our hearts are broken that he’s gone.”

The former president also posted pictures of the chef on his Instagram with the caption, “He believed that actions speak louder than words. And he used his immense gifts to bring people together, provide comfort, and spread joy. I’ll miss him every day.”

