Police Credit Walmart Female Employee's Heroic, Lifesaving Actions During Active-Shooter Incident

Indiana police are heralding a Walmart employee as a hero after an active-shooter incident late Thursday in Indiana.

The employee responded to a shooting at the store in Evansville with actions that likely saved a shooting victim and possibly prevented more from being wounded or killed.

The incident began when a former employee of the business, identified as Ronald Ray Mosely II, entered a store break room during a nightly team meeting and shot a woman in the face with a handgun, according to Fox News.

He previously told those inside to line up against a wall, according to The Associated Press.

Another male employee, whom police say Mosely was targeting, ran from the room. Mosely followed him out, according to the AP.

Another female employee of the Walmart called 911 after Mosely left the room, then took the wounded woman into another, locked room, with the lights out — evading the gunman when he returned to the breakroom, looking for her, the AP reported.

“I have no doubt that he was going back to finish what he started and we would probably have a dead victim today instead of one that’s alive,” Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin said of the hero’s actions in a Friday press conference, according to the AP.

Police were on the scene within four minutes of the 911 call, the AP reported.

Law enforcement acquired a suicide note written by the gunman, who was shot and killed by police minutes after the Walmart employee’s 911 call.

“He absolutely planned to die last night,” Bolin said, according to the AP.

Mosley had been fired after being charged with the battery of four co-workers in May, AP reported.

He was complying with court-ordered mental health treatment and had been in court on Thursday for a progress hearing, according to AP.

He opened fire at law enforcement as they moved into the supermarket, according to ABC.







“There was multiple times that he was actually shooting at officers before they actually were able to shoot him,” said Evansville police Sgt. Anna Gray, according to CBS News.

There were about 40 employees and 40 customers in the store when the incident started, the AP reported.

Body camera footage showed the moment Mosely was shot by police.

WARNING: The following video contains images some viewers may find disturbing.

Gray said the woman who was shot was taken by helicopter to an Indianapolis hospital, according to the AP. She was the only individual injured in the shooting, other than the deceased gunman.

The heroic employee hasn’t been publicly identified.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.