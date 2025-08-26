Share
Commentary
Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in newly designed vehicles arrive ahead of a scheduled speech by President Donald Trump at the Park Police Anacostia Operating Facility on Aug. 21, 2025, in Washington, D.C.
Commentary
Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in newly designed vehicles arrive ahead of a scheduled speech by President Donald Trump at the Park Police Anacostia Operating Facility on Aug. 21, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Andrew Leyden / Getty Images)

Police Defy Sanctuary City Mayor, Quietly Team Up with ICE to Take Down Illegals

 By Nick Givas  August 26, 2025 at 3:32am
Share

Many Boston police officers are defying Democratic Mayor Michelle Wu’s stance against Immigration and Customs Enforcement by secretly assisting federal authorities with critical intel.

Acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Todd Lyons told radio host Howie Carr about this crucial cooperation on Wednesday.

“We have so many men and women of the Boston Police Department and other jurisdictions that are so pro-ICE, that want to work with us, and that are actually helping us behind the scenes,” he said.

Lyons promised to target similar sanctuary cities with federal agents in order to get America’s immigration crisis under control.

“We’re definitely going to, as you’ve heard the saying, flood the zone, especially in sanctuary jurisdictions,” he explained. “Boston and Massachusetts decided to say that they wanted to stay sanctuary.”

Lyons added, “Sanctuary does not mean safer streets. It means more criminal aliens out and about the neighborhood. But 100%, you will see a larger ICE presence.”

For years, Wu has been a major ally of illegal aliens, promising protection from federal authorities and shielding them from deportation.

It’s no surprise local law enforcement has finally had enough.

Police officers understand the dangers that come with creating a consequence-free environment. Criminals become emboldened, and innocent people are irreparably harmed, or even murdered, due to government negligence.

Do you support the job immigration officials are doing?

“That’s what I think local leaders don’t understand, is they need to talk to the men and women on the ground,” Lyons stated. “There are so many of these criminal aliens that keep getting released to go out and commit more crimes that the local law enforcement have to deal with. And we can take that violent criminal alien instantly out of the neighborhood.”

His remarks strike a chord with many Americans who feel the nation’s cities are becoming more dangerous due to “sanctuary” policies.

Rather than creating safer communities, sanctuary cities like Boston have given cover to criminal behavior, leading to higher crime rates and rising social tension.

This sort of courage to cooperate with the federal government resonates with the average American, because we expect those who guard us to uphold their oaths.

Every officer who serves in the state of Massachusetts swears to “bear true faith and allegiance to the commonwealth of Massachusetts, and will support the constitution thereof and the constitution of the United States, that I will obey the lawful orders of all my superior officers, and that I will faithfully and impartially discharge and perform all the duties incumbent on me as… according to the best of my ability and understanding, agreeably to the rules and regulations of the constitution and the laws of the commonwealth and the United States. So help me, God.”

Related:
Inconvenient Picture Surfaces After Boston Mayor Compares ICE Agents to Neo-Nazis

These men and women assisting ICE are abiding by the United States Constitution and are carrying out their sworn duty to protect their fellow citizens.

They’ll likely be called “collaborators” or derogatory terms like “gestapo” by the mainstream media.

But just think about how you’d want your cops to act if you — or a loved one — were the victim of a violent crime at the hands of someone who shouldn’t even be in this country in the first place.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Nick Givas
Nick Givas has been a reporter for The Daily Caller, Fox News, and served as Managing Editor of the Newsroom at Project Veritas. He's also hosted three different podcasts, served as a Congressional Communications Director, and had his work featured in The Federalist, Daily Signal, New York Post, and Real Clear Politics.




Police Defy Sanctuary City Mayor, Quietly Team Up with ICE to Take Down Illegals
Bill Maher Concedes Trump's Dominance, Says 'The Master' Has Run Circles Around Democrats
Trump Slams ABC, NBC, Backs Revoking Their FCC Licenses: 'An Actual Threat to Our Democracy'
American Becomes Hero: Face Slashed to Ribbons as He Protects Women From Syrians During Visit to Germany
Power Move? Trump Meets Putin at Alaska Summit, Yanks His Hand Noticeably Hard
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation