Police Defy Sanctuary City Mayor, Quietly Team Up with ICE to Take Down Illegals

Many Boston police officers are defying Democratic Mayor Michelle Wu’s stance against Immigration and Customs Enforcement by secretly assisting federal authorities with critical intel.

Acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Todd Lyons told radio host Howie Carr about this crucial cooperation on Wednesday.

“We have so many men and women of the Boston Police Department and other jurisdictions that are so pro-ICE, that want to work with us, and that are actually helping us behind the scenes,” he said.

Lyons promised to target similar sanctuary cities with federal agents in order to get America’s immigration crisis under control.

“We’re definitely going to, as you’ve heard the saying, flood the zone, especially in sanctuary jurisdictions,” he explained. “Boston and Massachusetts decided to say that they wanted to stay sanctuary.”

Lyons added, “Sanctuary does not mean safer streets. It means more criminal aliens out and about the neighborhood. But 100%, you will see a larger ICE presence.”

For years, Wu has been a major ally of illegal aliens, promising protection from federal authorities and shielding them from deportation.

It’s no surprise local law enforcement has finally had enough.

Police officers understand the dangers that come with creating a consequence-free environment. Criminals become emboldened, and innocent people are irreparably harmed, or even murdered, due to government negligence.

“That’s what I think local leaders don’t understand, is they need to talk to the men and women on the ground,” Lyons stated. “There are so many of these criminal aliens that keep getting released to go out and commit more crimes that the local law enforcement have to deal with. And we can take that violent criminal alien instantly out of the neighborhood.”

His remarks strike a chord with many Americans who feel the nation’s cities are becoming more dangerous due to “sanctuary” policies.

Rather than creating safer communities, sanctuary cities like Boston have given cover to criminal behavior, leading to higher crime rates and rising social tension.

This sort of courage to cooperate with the federal government resonates with the average American, because we expect those who guard us to uphold their oaths.

Every officer who serves in the state of Massachusetts swears to “bear true faith and allegiance to the commonwealth of Massachusetts, and will support the constitution thereof and the constitution of the United States, that I will obey the lawful orders of all my superior officers, and that I will faithfully and impartially discharge and perform all the duties incumbent on me as… according to the best of my ability and understanding, agreeably to the rules and regulations of the constitution and the laws of the commonwealth and the United States. So help me, God.”

These men and women assisting ICE are abiding by the United States Constitution and are carrying out their sworn duty to protect their fellow citizens.

They’ll likely be called “collaborators” or derogatory terms like “gestapo” by the mainstream media.

But just think about how you’d want your cops to act if you — or a loved one — were the victim of a violent crime at the hands of someone who shouldn’t even be in this country in the first place.

