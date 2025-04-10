Police Department Investigating the Killing of Austin Metcalf Meets with Far Left Advocacy Group

A new concerning dimension has been added to the circumstances surrounding the death of Austin Metcalf.

The 17-year-old Metcalf was fatally stabbed on April 2 at a track meet at Kuykendall Stadium in Frisco, Texas. Karmelo Anthony, also 17, has been charged in Metcalf’s death with first-degree murder.

KXAS-TV reported Tuesday that the Frisco Police Department decided to meet for talks about the ongoing investigation and charges against Anthony with a far-left activist group, Next Generation Action Network.

NGAN President Dominique Alexander reportedly sees himself as an advocate for the Anthony family’s safety.

Given the racially charged nature of the killing — Metcalf was white and Anthony is black — Alexander commented on the significance of how the public is responding.

“We have saw so many different hateful images, just hateful things and the Next Generation Action Network wants to reiterate Karmelo Anthony has a right to a fair trial, unbiased and removed of racial hate and bigotry,” he stated.

Anthony also claimed witnesses on the day of the stabbing have contacted NGAN and said they haven’t been interviewed by police.

KDFW-TV reported that NGAN sent a letter Sunday requesting Tuesday’s meeting.

On Monday, Frisco City Manager Wes Pierson responded to the letter, in which NGAN laid out various threats they saw against the Anthony family and a purported climate of racial strife resulting from the stabbing.

“While the threats described are terrible, we caution against any conclusions (including about coordination) without verified evidence. This is not to downplay the seriousness of the threats, but to reinforce that our responsibility is to separate fact from speculation,” Pierson wrote.

“We must let the evidence guide us and ensure that all claims—however painful or provocative—are verified through the appropriate means. A fair investigation must remain open to all possibilities, not shaped by predetermined narratives.”

The question remains why Frisco PD is giving NGAN the time of day. They have nothing to do with the investigation and are arguably just wasting the police’s time.

These are not well-meaning people who are concerned about the rule of law and a fair trial. They are activists who want to push a narrative that Anthony will be treated unfairly by the justice system as a black man unless they interfere.

According to NGAN’s history, its first real cause involved the 2014 shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, by police officer Darren Wilson.

“Protesting against the non-indictment of Darren Wilson and joining the national fight for justice for Michael Brown” was one of NGAN’s early efforts, as its website states.

Such a statement should be completely discrediting, as the narrative surrounding Brown’s death — namely, that his hands were up — was proven to be false.

NGAN’s issues page is meanwhile full of every far-left cause, from LGBT policy to supporting Black Lives Matter.

These are ideologues with narratives, not honest people who wish to make a difference.

Frisco PD should show them the door and shut out the noise in their investigation.

