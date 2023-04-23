Parler Share
Commentary

Police Department Thanks Trump for What He Did for Them, Post Garners Over 211,000 Likes

 By Michael Austin  April 23, 2023 at 12:53pm
The left would have you believe that former President Donald Trump is a snooty rich elite who couldn’t care less for the working man.

Time and again, however, Trump’s acts of charity and kindness have proven this notion wrong.

This was the case on Friday when the 2024 GOP presidential frontrunner bought pizza for all the officers who worked on his detail.

Trump made headlines in Fort Myers, Florida, on Friday night while making a late-night pizza run that drew quite the crowd (especially when compared to the type of crowd President Joe Biden draws when he makes an impromptu food run).

Before the night of fun at Fort Myers’s Downtown House of Pizza was over, Trump apparently ordered pizza for the entire police detail assigned to him during his time in the Florida city.

In a post shared on Facebook, the Fort Myers Police Department thanked Trump for his kind gesture.

“A nice gesture from Donald J. Trump before he departed, for our shifts out working tonight to include everyone working the former Presidential detail in Downtown Fort Myers. Some Downtown House of Pizza to go around,” the post read.

In response, Trump simply replied, “IT WAS MY GREAT HONOR — THANK YOU!!!”

One commenter on the Facebook post, Nicholas Clemens, perhaps summed up the situation best with his response, which garnered over 1,000 likes.

“More proof that Trump isn’t as bad as the media tries to make him out to be,” he wrote.

While his opponents across the aisle constantly demean police as corrupt and racist, Trump goes above and beyond to make our men and women in uniform feel honored.

When it comes to blue-collar workers, Trump has a history of showing them this kind of charity and kindness.

Those close to him have testified as much.

For example, it’s hard to forget the moving speech given by former Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker during the 2020 Republican National Convention regarding Trump’s treatment of the working man.

“I watched him treat the janitors, security guards and waiters the same way he would treat a VIP,” Walker said.

“He made them feel special because he knew they were.”

“He understands that they are the people who make this country run. They clean, they cook, they build, they drive, they deliver.”

For quite some time, the Democratic Party was fallaciously known as the party of the working man, the party that looked after the little guy.

During and after his 2016 campaign, Donald Trump dispelled that illusion, and ever since the GOP has been known, rightly so, as the party willing to look out for the little guy.

Sometimes, all it takes to change the national conversation is a few acts of random kindness.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Police Department Thanks Trump for What He Did for Them, Post Garners Over 211,000 Likes
