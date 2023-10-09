Police Being Deployed to US Religious Sites as Slaughter Goes Global
American law enforcement is taking action in the homeland as conflict between Israel and Palestinian terrorist groups escalates.
Departments in several major cities are upping security protections at Jewish synagogues, as well as Christian churches.
The development comes as Israeli citizens face violence in other countries, spurred by the assault on Israel by the terrorist group Hamas.
Two Israeli tourists were killed in Egypt by an Egyptian police officer on Sunday, according to BBC.
The New York Police Department is increasing its presence in the city’s Jewish neighborhoods, according to UPI.
A pro-Palestinian rally in Manhattan drew a large crowd.
Pro Palestinian protest underway in NYC
— FAFO (@notmycanada2015) October 8, 2023
The Los Angeles Police Department announced that it was increasing patrols around synagogues and Jewish community centers, according to KABC-TV.
LAPD Chief Michel Moore cited both the safety of the Jewish and Muslim communities in the city as cause for doing so.
As Los Angeles has one of the largest Jewish communities in the Nation, we are closely monitoring the tragic attacks in Israel and have stepped up patrols around synagogues and surrounding neighborhoods.
— Chief Michel Moore (@LAPDChiefMoore) October 7, 2023
Heated demonstrations have followed the series of terrorist attacks targeting Israel — in which individuals bearing Palestinian flags have voiced support of the acts.
“Zionists are squatters on land that is not theirs”
Huge demonstration in Manchester supporting the Palestinian resistance and against the decades of Israel’s war crimes and brutal occupation 🇵🇸🇵🇸#freepalestine #boycottisrael #AlAqsaFlood pic.twitter.com/b6yEZvdBVp
— Youth Front For Palestine (@_YFFP_) October 9, 2023
Scuffles broke out between members of two dueling pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel rallies in Tampa, Florida, on Sunday.
Authorities ultimately deemed the event an illegal gathering.
Tensions ran high today at the Pro-Palestine Demonstration in Tampa. Supporters of Israel showed up to counter protest.
Both sides extremely passionate about the Israel/Palestine war.
Cops declared an illegal assembly but still more fights broke out.
People slowly started to… pic.twitter.com/yMYOVnvWCg
— JLR© (@JLRINVESTIGATES) October 9, 2023
Israel is initiating a significant military response following the large-scale attacks.
The nation has declared war on Hamas — with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant pledging a strong response to those he termed “human animals.”
