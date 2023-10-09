Share
Police Being Deployed to US Religious Sites as Slaughter Goes Global

 By Richard Moorhead  October 9, 2023 at 12:28pm
American law enforcement is taking action in the homeland as conflict between Israel and Palestinian terrorist groups escalates.

Departments in several major cities are upping security protections at Jewish synagogues, as well as Christian churches.

The development comes as Israeli citizens face violence in other countries, spurred by the assault on Israel by the terrorist group Hamas.

Two Israeli tourists were killed in Egypt by an Egyptian police officer on Sunday, according to BBC.

The New York Police Department is increasing its presence in the city’s Jewish neighborhoods, according to UPI.

Biden Admin Playing Damage Control After Deleted Tweet on Terrorist Attacks in Israel

A pro-Palestinian rally in Manhattan drew a large crowd.

The Los Angeles Police Department announced that it was increasing patrols around synagogues and Jewish community centers, according to KABC-TV.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore cited both the safety of the Jewish and Muslim communities in the city as cause for doing so.

Heated demonstrations have followed the series of terrorist attacks targeting Israel — in which individuals bearing Palestinian flags have voiced support of the acts.

Number of Americans Killed in Israel Rising, With More Missing

Scuffles broke out between members of two dueling pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel rallies in Tampa, Florida, on Sunday.

Authorities ultimately deemed the event an illegal gathering.

Israel is initiating a significant military response following the large-scale attacks.

The nation has declared war on Hamas — with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant pledging a strong response to those he termed “human animals.”

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, Army Infantryman, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




