Police Dispatched to Jack Smith's Maryland Residence After Disturbing 911 Call: Reports

Special counsel Jack Smith likely had a Christmas to forget.

NBC News first reported that Smith, who is overseeing two federal criminal cases against former President Donald Trump, was the victim of an attempted “swatting” at his home in Maryland on Dec. 25.

According to law enforcement sources who spoke with the outlet, police received a call claiming Smith had shot his wife.

Montgomery County police consequently dispatched two patrol vehicles to the address, but the officers were told to abort their visit by deputy U.S. marshals responsible for protecting Smith.

No arrests had been made in the incident as of Tuesday afternoon.

Other outlets, including ABC News, also reported that Smith was targeted on Christmas.

As noted by Business Insider, “swatting” is when an individual files a “false report to the police to make them startle, arrest, or even harm an unsuspecting victim.”

“People who call in these swatting attempts usually tell the police that the victim is a violent criminal or is holding hostages,” the outlet said. “These sorts of reports cause police to act quickly, usually without verifying the report, to stop the supposed criminal as fast as possible.”

“Swatting gets its name from the special weapons and tactics (SWAT) division of police — the sort of police units usually called in to deal with active shooters and similar situations,” it said.

The Christmas incident was almost certainly a result of the heated political climate prevalent across America.

In November 2022, Smith was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland to lead a criminal investigation of the former president.

Last year, he announced two indictments against Trump: one related to his protest of the 2020 election and supposed involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol incursion, and another involving allegations that he mishandled classified documents after leaving office.

The former president has repeatedly denied all the charges against him and accused Smith of leading a politically motivated “witch hunt” aimed at undermining his 2024 presidential campaign.

Posting on Truth Social last month, Trump mocked Smith after the Supreme Court rejected his attempts to fast-track the election interference case ahead of November’s presidential election.

“The Supreme Court has unanimously rejected Deranged Jack Smith’s desperate attempt to short circuit our Great Constitution,” he wrote in the Dec. 22 post.

“Crooked Joe Biden and his henchmen waited three years to bring this sham case, and now they have tried and failed to rush this Witch Hunt through the courts.”

Smith was not the only swatting victim over the holidays.

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene also was targeted on Christmas at her home in Rome, Georgia.

I was just swatted. This is like the 8th time. On Christmas with my family here. My local police are the GREATEST and shouldn’t have to deal with this. I appreciate them so much and my family and I are in joyous spirits celebrating the birth of our savior Jesus Christ! — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 25, 2023

In addition, police were dispatched to the New York residence of left-wing billionaire George Soros on Dec. 30 after a caller claimed that the 93-year-old had shot his wife and was planning to shoot himself.

