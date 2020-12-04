A Texas high school football player, apparently angry that he had been ejected from a playoff game, body-slammed an official Thursday evening.

KVEO-TV reported Emmanuel Duron, a senior defensive lineman for the Edinburg High School football team in South Texas, was thrown out of the game after two personal foul penalties.

Edinburg was hosting Pharr-San Juan-Alamo High School in a District 31-6A playoff play-in game at Richard R. Flores Stadium.

During the second quarter, Duron apparently played a bit too rough with the opposing team’s quarterback and then exchanged words with an official.

The official, Fred Gracia, announced that the young man had been flagged for roughing the passer as well as unsportsmanlike contact, according to The Monitor in McAllen.

Duron was disqualified from the game.

But what he did next didn’t help to demonstrate that his actions on the field weren’t overly aggressive.

The young man ran onto the field, picked up Gracia and slammed the man to the ground, according to multiple reports and a video that has gone viral.

He was then escorted off the field by school resource officers.

The Monitor reported the officers declined to comment on whether the young man would be charged with a crime.

Gracia, 58, was evaluated in an ambulance for a potential shoulder injury and concussion symptoms, according to The Monitor.

The unfortunate event led to a brief delay in the game, but the matchup eventually kicked off again — without Duron, whom The Monitor described as the team’s best defensive player.

Edinburg went on to win the game 35-21 to secure its first postseason berth since 2018.

The Monitor reported Duron was involved in a “similar incident” last year during a soccer game against crosstown rival Edinburg Vela and was suspended for the rest of the season.

According to KSAT-TV, he is also a star wrestler for the school.

The school district apologized for the incident Thursday, according to KVEO. “We extend a sincere apology to the referee and his family. On behalf of the Edinburg CISD Board of Trustees and administration, we apologize to the athletes, staff, and our school community,” it said.

The district said it would investigate the circumstances that led up to the incident before announcing any disciplinary action, the report said.

