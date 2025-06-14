Police Evidence Links Politically-Motivated Assassination to 'No Kings' Protests

Melissa Hortman, the former speaker of the Minnesota House and a leader in the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, was fatally shot along with her husband early on Saturday morning.

The suspected shooter, currently sought by law enforcement, appears to have posed as a police officer, according to a report from the Associated Press.

Investigators found writings in a fake police car that mentioned Hortman, the top Democrat in the Minnesota House, as well as other officials.

That included Minnesota State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, who were wounded in another shooting on Saturday. Both underwent emergency surgery after the attack, according to a report from ABC News.

“When we did a search of the vehicle, there was a manifesto that identified many lawmakers and other officials. We immediately made alerts to the state. We took action on alerting them and providing security where necessary,” Brooklyn Park Police Chief Mark Bruley said.

The suspect in the Hortman shooting had flyers for the nationwide “No Kings” protests in the vehicle, according to State Patrol Col. Christina Bogojevic, per the Associated Press.

Bogojevic asked citizens not to attend the “No Kings” protests scheduled across the state “out of an abundance of caution.”

Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz held a press conference on Saturday to discuss what he described as “targeted political violence.”

“We must all, in Minnesota and across the country, stand against all forms of political violence,” Walz remarked.

“Those responsible for this will be held accountable.”

Bruley provided more details about the assassination of Hortman and her husband, noting that the suspect exchanged gunfire with police.

His vehicle “looked exactly like an SUV squad car.”

“It was equipped with lights, emergency lights, and looked exactly like a police vehicle,” Bruley noted.

Public Safety Commissioner Bob Jacobson added that the suspect “exploited the trust of our uniforms, what our uniforms are meant to represent.”

“That betrayal is deeply disturbing to those of us who wear the badge with honor and responsibility,” he continued.

President Donald Trump meanwhile revealed in a statement that the FBI would aid local and state officials.

“Our Attorney General, Pam Bondi, and the FBI, are investigating the situation, and they will be prosecuting anyone involved to the fullest extent of the law,” he said.

“Such horrific violence will not be tolerated in the United States of America. God Bless the great people of Minnesota, a truly great place!”

