Police Find 5 Kids Trapped in Crate on Truck Bed with No Ventilation, Water, or AC in 100-Degree Temps

By Jack Davis
Published May 18, 2020 at 9:34am
Three Sacramento residents were arrested in California last week after five children were found crammed in a crate in the bed of the pickup truck.

The makeshift crate the children were in had no ventilation, water or air conditioning on a day when temperatures were around 100 degrees, according to KTTV.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department was notified of the truck after witnesses heard the cries of the children from within the crate at a rest stop and phoned in their concern.

The vehicle was stopped in the city of Needles.

“Children didn’t have any air conditioning, and they didn’t have any water, so it was a pretty serious situation,” Cindy Bachman with the sheriff’s office said.

“So it may have traveled along and not been stopped by any law enforcement officer had it not been for those callers,” she added.

The five children were all between the ages of 1 and 13.

The crate had no safety restraints for the children, deputies said, and illegal narcotics, drug paraphernalia and a shotgun were found in the truck.

Kenneth Standridge, 40, Zona Brasier, 39, and Aushajuan Hardy, 41, were all arrested.

Standrige and Brasier face five counts of child endangerment.

Standridge faces additional charges of suspicion of driving under the influence and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Hardy was wanted on a no-bail felony warrant out of Sacramento and had been in a post-release community supervision program at the time of his arrest.

The children were given over to the San Bernardino County Children and Family Services.

Brasier is the children’s aunt, according to KOVR.

Brasier’s step-brother, Dale Madden, said Braiser was driving the children to Oklahoma to raise them because their mother had become homeless.

“You know the scenario man, you can’t take kids like that,” Madden said. “And that’s common sense.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







