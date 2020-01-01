Police Findings at Clinic of Abortionist Ulrich Klopfer Who Worked Under Buttigieg’s Watch as Mayor

A preliminary report from the Indiana attorney general describes the conditions of an abortion clinic in South Bend, Indiana, where a prolific abortionist operated under 2020 presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg’s watch as mayor.

Ulrich Klopfer ran three different Indiana abortion clinics during his lifetime and performed more than 30,000 abortions since he began operating in 1974.

Authorities examined each of the clinics and detailed their findings in the AG report, which examines Klopfer’s misconduct, the resulting suspension of his medical license, and the subsequent finding of more than 2,000 fetal remains that were from 2000 to 2002 in his Illinois home.

Buttigieg served as mayor of South Bend since 2012 while the late Klopfer provided “general gynecological care, surgical and medical abortions, and vasectomies” out of the Women’s Pavilion Clinic.

The report stated Klopfer closed the Women’s Pavilion in 2016 following the suspension of his medical license.

The Indiana Medical Board suspended his license after finding Klopfer guilty of a number of health violations, according to the report:

for failing to make sure that qualified staff were present when patients were given or recovering from medications for abortion;

for failing to document in records that women had been provided with information and counseling 18 hours prior to their abortion;

for knowingly failing to report an abortion performed on at least two 13-year-old girls;

and for repeatedly engaging in a “pattern of conduct which demonstrated an inability to exercise reasonable care.”

Police searched the South Bend Women’s Pavilion, as well as a vacant lot owned by Klopfer near the clinic, on Sept. 19 following the discovery of more than 2,000 fetal remains in Klopfer’s garage, the report stated.

At the Women’s Pavilion, authorities did not find fetal remains but did find “the building in complete disarray,” covered in unsecured and scattered health records, with “boxes, garbage, and debris stacked from floor to ceiling in each room.”

“Upon entering the clinic, it was apparent that unsecured health records were strewn about the waiting area and throughout the facility,” the report reads.

“Health records were intermingled with boxes upon boxes of miscellaneous items including car parts, rotting food, unsterilized used medical instruments, hundreds of empty soda cans and protein shake bottles, various personal items, and medical supplies — including loose syringes,” the report added.

“Some of the health records were soaking in an unidentified liquid and were covered in mold.”

Buttigieg’s campaign did not respond requests for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation about the conditions of the South Bend clinic. Buttigieg did comment on the discovery of fetal remains in September.

“I find that news out of Illinois extremely disturbing and I think it’s important that that be fully investigated,” Buttigieg said.

“I also hope that it doesn’t get caught up in politics at a time when women need access to health care. There’s no question that what happened is disturbing. It’s unacceptable.”

