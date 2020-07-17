SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Police: Florida Cop Beaten Unconscious, Gets Head Stomped During Attempted Arrest

×
By Erin Coates
Published July 17, 2020 at 10:49am
P Share Print

A police officer in Florida was seriously injured Thursday morning when a suspect knocked him out and stomped on his head.

The Atlantic Beach Police Department said the incident occurred after the department received a call around 5 a.m. about a person causing a disturbance in a Panera Bread parking lot, WTLV-TV reported.

When the police officer arrived on the scene, he became engaged in a physical struggle with the suspect. The suspect punched the officer until he was unconscious and then began to stomp on his head.

The police department reported that when a backup officer arrived, the suspect said something like “you’re going to have to kill me.” He then approached the second officer and tried to reach for the officer’s gun.

The backup officer fired one shot at the suspect, who was struck but continued to be combative. He remained uncooperative he was taken to the hospital, police said.

TRENDING: BLM Protesters Brutally Attack Customers Peacefully Eating Dinner: Caught on Video

The first officer suffered injuries to his face and hands, WTLV reported.

“This is a terrible thing to happen in Atlantic Beach,” Atlantic Beach interim police Chief Vic Gaulillo told the station.

Debbie Cain, an employee at the Vintage Barber Shop near where the altercation occurred, said she was “shocked” to see police vehicles in the parking lot when she arrived at work.

“I thought this was a super safe neighborhood, I couldn’t imagine what was going on,” Cain told WTLV.

On Friday morning, the police department reported that the suspect, identified as Jaden Perkins, had been arrested and absentee booked into jail, likely due to his injuries, according to WTLV.

Perkins was charged with second-degree attempted murder.

“Thank you for the huge outpouring of support and prayers for our Officers involved in the incident yesterday,” the ABPD wrote in a Facebook post.

“Our injured officer is now home and recovering, he will undergo facial reconstructive surgery next week.”

RELATED: Reporter Asks if 20-Something COVID Victim Had Underlying Condition, Doctor Issues Jaw-Dropping Reply

Thursday’s incident was the first officer-involved shooting in Atlantic Beach in 20 years.

This is not the first time people have attacked police officers in recent days.

Several protests have turned violent with people throwing “commercial grade” fireworks and other projectiles at police and hitting officers with sticks.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







Police: Florida Cop Beaten Unconscious, Gets Head Stomped During Attempted Arrest
UK: Russia Running Cyber Op To Steal COVID Vaccine Research
Trump Insists on Slashing Payroll Taxes in Next COVID Relief Bill
NYPD Chief Injured in Clash with Protesters Near City Hall
White House Reverses Decision To Send Foreign College Students to Home Countries
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×