Police Forced to Call in Aerial Support as 'Senior Cut Day' Spirals Out of Control

Jones Beach on Long Island was closed Thursday night after fights broke out during a day when many local high school students skipped school.

New York State Parks Police said high school students from various Queens and Nassau County schools packed the beach, according to CBS.

Students began flooding the beach at about 3 p.m., and by 6:00 p.m. fighting broke out, leading to a police response that included a helicopter hovering over the mass of teens.

An 18-year-old was arrested during the “senior skip day,” the Nassau County Police Department said, according to WPIX.

Kyle Thomas is accused of displaying what appeared to be a gun that was jammed into the waistband of his pants.

The gun was a replica, police said.

Thomas was charged with menacing and disorderly conduct, according to News12 Long Island.

News12 said, about 500 teens gathered, while other accounts put the number at 300.

Social media messages spread the word about the “senior cut day,” News12 reported.

The incident came less than a week after nearby Long Beach closed its beaches to prevent teens from gathering.

“The beach was never like this,” News12 quoted a longtime local resident as saying. “We came here as kids — it was so calm. But now, it’s just crazy.”

Jones Beach is expected to open Friday as usual.

Police say four people were injured in the scuffling, but none required hospitalization, according to WNBC.

