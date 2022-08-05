Police Group Considers Expelling Paul Pelosi Because of What He Did During DUI Arrest

A California police officers group told Fox News that it would review Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi’s membership amid reports that Paul had flashed his membership card when stopped by officers in May.

“We will await the outcome of this trial and will evaluate Mr. Pelosi’s membership status once we have all of the facts,” California Highway Patrol 11-99 Foundation spokeswoman Laura Reed told Fox News.

“If it is proven he violated our terms and conditions, we will revoke his membership and we would request that all membership items be returned as they are property of the 11-99 Foundation,” Reed said. “Once we receive those items, we would issue a refund of any contribution he’s made to the Foundation.”

The organization said in its statement to Fox News that should a member use their membership to get “preferential treatment” when encountering police officers, they violate the group’s terms and conditions agreement and will be terminated immediately.

The CHP 11-99 Foundation describes itself as a nonprofit founded in 1982 by philanthropist Bob Weinberg to give CHP employees and their family members “emergency benefits and assistance” while also providing scholarships to children of CHP employees.

Since its founding in 1982, the foundation has given CHP employees more than $45 million in support.

This includes around $38 million in vocational and academic scholarships to CHP employees’ dependents, the group’s website stated.

Fox News first reported news of Pelosi flashing his CHP 11-99 foundation ID to officers on Thursday, citing court documents.

“These cards are used to identify our members at various public and private events and to show pride in membership and support of the CHP,” Reed said.

Police detained Pelosi on May 28 after he was involved in an automobile collision between State Route 29 and Oakville Cross Road at 10:17 pm.

When officers took a blood sample from Pelosi and sent it for testing to the California Department of Justice, the results showed that Pelosi had 0.082 percent alcohol content in his blood.

On June 23, the Napa County District Attorney’s Office issued a criminal complaint against Pelosi, charging him with “Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol Causing Injury and Driving With .08% Blood Alcohol Level or Higher Causing Injury,” according to a news release from the district attorney’s office.

Under California law, driving under the influence causing injury is a misdemeanor punishable by up to five years probation, a minimum of five days in jail and the installation of an ignition interlock device, according to the Napa DA’s news release.

The convicted would also have to pay fines and fees and complete a court-ordered drunk driving class.

Pelosi pleaded not guilty to the charges during a Wednesday arraignment at the Napa County Superior Court, where his attorney Amanda Bevins entered the not-guilty pleas on his behalf, the Washington Post reported.

A settlement is scheduled for August 23, the Post reported.

“At a settlement conference a defendant may enter into a plea agreement, continue the matter for further settlement conference or set the matter for a jury trial,” Bevins told the Post.

