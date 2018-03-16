Police Horrified After Katana Wielding Woman Stabs Her Boyfriend… Then She Explains Why

A Washington state woman allegedly stabbed her ex-boyfriend with a samurai sword for fear he was cheating on her. More, too many video games killed his libido, according to a Wednesday report.

Alex Lovell, 29, was found bleeding with life-threatening injuries on March 3 from multiple wounds following an alleged attack from 30-year-old girlfriend Emily Javier, BuzzFeed News reported.

Javier allegedly stabbed Lovell after she found the Tinder app on his phone and red hair in the shower drain, which doesn’t match her green locks, police said.

Video games “killed my sex drive,” Lovell told BuzzFeed News. “I was training too hard; it exhausted me. I felt bad because she needed the affection. I just couldn’t keep up.”

“She thought I was having sex with other people,” he continued.

DAILY The Western Journal Daily Email Breaking news updates and daily headlines from a news source you can trust. Facebook

Javier was charged with attempted murder, and her bail’s set at $350,000, BuzzFeed News reported.

“Having talked to a few of her family members, this is certainly not anything that they saw coming and is completely out of character of who she is,” Javier’s court-appointed lawyer, Christopher Ramsay, told Buzzfeed News. “This is not something that they thought would be fathomable.”

Javier hid the sword after buying it from the mall and taped two knives to the side of the bed then hid Lovell’s phone after he fell asleep to prevent him from calling for help, court documents allege.

“She hit me twice with the blunt end of the sword,” Lovel told BuzzFeed News. “No other explanation other than God turned the blade, and she only woke me up instead of cutting my neck open. Which would have ended the fight before it started.”

Do you think she deserves to be imprisoned for this? Yes No Continue with Facebook -- or -- Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

“I’ve been indirectly preparing myself for this night my whole life,” Lovell added and said he’d been obsessed with the martial arts form Wing Chun.

“I was able to stand on a knee that was just almost chopped in half and a foot that was hanging on by a thread.”

Javier grabbed Lovell’s “package” and “tried to rip them off,” he said. “But I (wasn’t) angry; I loved this girl. I never had any anger. It was just pure love for her and life itself. I pleaded with her, telling her I loved her, and she was killing me.”

Javier agreed to stop the attack and call 911 after Lovell pleaded with her.

RELATED: 898 Animals Seized From Family Home, Carcasses Stored In Freezer – ‘Excessive Amounts of Fecal Matter’

“I ended up just telling her if she didn’t call the cops, I was going to die,” Lovell said, noting he never cheated on her.

“She started crying, ran out the room, and saved my life. So, yes, I instantly forgave her.”

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.