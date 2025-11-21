Share
News
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 21: People People in masks walk through a tunnel in the subway on May 21, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

Police Are Hunting NYC Subway Attacker Who Allegedly Slashed Two Men In the Face

 By Jack Davis  November 21, 2025 at 8:07am
Share

Two men were slashed in the face for no apparent reason on Wednesday as they waited for a New York City subway.

A 9-1-1 call that was placed at about 3:20 p.m. alerted police that two men were slashed on the southbound platform of the E and F train at the Union Turnpike subway station in Kew Gardens, Queens, according to the NYPD, The New York Post reported.

A 42-year-old man was slashed in the forehead after a man came up on him from behind, according to the Gothamist.

The incident was posted to X.

WARNING: The following video will disturb some viewers.

Moments after the first attack, a 50-year-old man was slashed in the face by the same suspect, who then fled.

Both men were taken to hospitals and reported to be in stable condition.

Police said the victims did not appear to know their attacker and said no words were exchanged before the attacks.

The NYPD also said no one had been arrested as of Friday as an investigation continues.

In recent years, New York City’s subway system has made headlines for bizarre and often violent and violent events, as noted by WNBC-TV.

Recently, a man grabbed a tree branch from a trash can at a Brooklyn subway station and attacked a 22-year-old woman with it.

The woman was walking up some stairs when the man approached and started hitting her in the back of the head before he ran off.

Is NYC crime going to get worse under Mamdani?
Related:
Mamdani Campaign Video Editor Produces CCP Propaganda Downplaying Ongoing Genocide

The woman declined medical attention.

A more serious incident took place Saturday in Brooklyn with police arresting a man who was yelling obscenities at subway riders and “flashing a light in their eyes.”

A 56-year-old man tried to intervene in the 1 a.m. incident but was hit in the back of the head several times, requiring a trip to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Sapon Garcia Santos Israel, 38, was arrested and charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon, menacing, disorderly conduct, and harassment, police said.

Although police have said subway crime is down four percent overall, assaults are at 509 on the year, nine more than at this point in 2024, according to the Daily News.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




'Meta Never Told Parents...': Court Docs Claim Meta Failed to Prevent Abuse of Minors
State Department Investigates Mass Migration as Potential Human Rights Violation
Chicago Opens Christmas Season with Multiple Shootings of Teenagers, One Dead
Hundreds of Christians Abducted in Largest Mass Kidnapping in Nigerian History Amid Country's Anti-Christian Slaughter
Trump Terminates Immigrant TPS Status in Minnesota to Destroy 'Hub of... Money Laundering' Under Governor Walz
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation