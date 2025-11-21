Police Are Hunting NYC Subway Attacker Who Allegedly Slashed Two Men In the Face

Two men were slashed in the face for no apparent reason on Wednesday as they waited for a New York City subway.

A 9-1-1 call that was placed at about 3:20 p.m. alerted police that two men were slashed on the southbound platform of the E and F train at the Union Turnpike subway station in Kew Gardens, Queens, according to the NYPD, The New York Post reported.

A 42-year-old man was slashed in the forehead after a man came up on him from behind, according to the Gothamist.

The incident was posted to X.

WARNING: The following video will disturb some viewers.

This video shows the “random” slashings that took place on Wednesday afternoon at the Union Turnpike-Kew Gardens subway station in Queens. The public needs to demand to know why the slasher hasn’t already been put in a cage in a zoo. pic.twitter.com/bjsiseiTN0 — Crime In NYC (@Crime_In_NYC) November 21, 2025

Moments after the first attack, a 50-year-old man was slashed in the face by the same suspect, who then fled.

Both men were taken to hospitals and reported to be in stable condition.

Police said the victims did not appear to know their attacker and said no words were exchanged before the attacks.

The NYPD also said no one had been arrested as of Friday as an investigation continues.

In recent years, New York City’s subway system has made headlines for bizarre and often violent and violent events, as noted by WNBC-TV.

Recently, a man grabbed a tree branch from a trash can at a Brooklyn subway station and attacked a 22-year-old woman with it.

The woman was walking up some stairs when the man approached and started hitting her in the back of the head before he ran off.

The woman declined medical attention.

A more serious incident took place Saturday in Brooklyn with police arresting a man who was yelling obscenities at subway riders and “flashing a light in their eyes.”

A 56-year-old man tried to intervene in the 1 a.m. incident but was hit in the back of the head several times, requiring a trip to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Sapon Garcia Santos Israel, 38, was arrested and charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon, menacing, disorderly conduct, and harassment, police said.

Although police have said subway crime is down four percent overall, assaults are at 509 on the year, nine more than at this point in 2024, according to the Daily News.

