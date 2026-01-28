Share
News
A man later identified as Anthony J. Kazmierczak, 55, is tackled after spraying a substance now believed to be apple cider vinegar at Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar during a town hall she was hosting Tuesday in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
A man later identified as Anthony J. Kazmierczak, 55, is tackled after spraying a substance now believed to be apple cider vinegar at Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar during a town hall she was hosting Tuesday in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Octavio Jones - AFP Getty Images)

Police Have Identified the Substance Sprayed on Ilhan Omar

 By Joe Saunders  January 28, 2026 at 2:21pm
Share

The substance that was sprayed at Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar during Tuesday night’s bizarre attack turns out to have been harmless, CNN reported Wednesday.

While a Minnesota man has been charged with assault in the incident, the “weapon” he used was unlikely to have caused any damage.

In fact, it’s an item that wouldn’t be out of place in any American kitchen cupboard.

According to CNN, forensic examiners with the Minneapolis police had concluded with a “high probability” that the substance was simply apple cider vinegar.

The incident occurred as the outspoken leftist lawmaker was addressing a town hall meeting in Minneapolis.

Omar had just called for the resignation or impeachment of Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem when the assailant lunged forward, spraying a substance from a syringe.

The man, identified as 55-year-old Anthony J. Kazmierczak, was tackled immediately, and Omar continued speaking after the interruption.

The incident spurred speculation, including by President Donald Trump, that it had been staged.

There appears to be no evidence of that — Kazmierczak’s social media history indicates he is critical of Democrats and a supporter of Trump. But the finding that the substance was ultimately harmless was unlikely to dim the furor.

Related:
Breaking: Man Who Allegedly Sprayed Vinegar at Ilhan Omar Hit with Federal Charge

The report raises a number of questions, such as what is the point of an attack that involves a harmless liquid?

What did the attacker hope to prove by such an ineffectual action in such a public place?

And, most of all, why would anyone virtually guarantee himself a substantial term in prison for an apparently meaningless act?

Kazmierczak is being held without bail, according to Newsweek.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




Raging Leftist Keith Olbermann Shows His True Colors, Smears Melania Trump Over Her Accent
Police Have Identified the Substance Sprayed on Ilhan Omar
Obama-Era Report on ICE-Related Deaths Proves How Hypocritical Hysteria Over Alex Pretti's Death Really Is
Trump Shares Skepticism Over Ilhan Omar Being Sprayed at Town Hall: 'I Think She's a Fraud'
Over 60 Anti-ICE Agitators Arrested After Taking Over NYC Hotel
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation