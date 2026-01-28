Police Have Identified the Substance Sprayed on Ilhan Omar

The substance that was sprayed at Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar during Tuesday night’s bizarre attack turns out to have been harmless, CNN reported Wednesday.

While a Minnesota man has been charged with assault in the incident, the “weapon” he used was unlikely to have caused any damage.

In fact, it’s an item that wouldn’t be out of place in any American kitchen cupboard.

According to CNN, forensic examiners with the Minneapolis police had concluded with a “high probability” that the substance was simply apple cider vinegar.

The incident occurred as the outspoken leftist lawmaker was addressing a town hall meeting in Minneapolis.

Omar had just called for the resignation or impeachment of Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem when the assailant lunged forward, spraying a substance from a syringe.

The man, identified as 55-year-old Anthony J. Kazmierczak, was tackled immediately, and Omar continued speaking after the interruption.

The incident spurred speculation, including by President Donald Trump, that it had been staged.

There appears to be no evidence of that — Kazmierczak’s social media history indicates he is critical of Democrats and a supporter of Trump. But the finding that the substance was ultimately harmless was unlikely to dim the furor.

It’s now being reported that Ilhan Omar was sprayed with “apple cider vinegar.” Because this was not 100% staged. pic.twitter.com/dqxb8fYREi — Cash Loren (@Cashloren) January 28, 2026

Forensics determine source of liquid sprayed on Rep. Ilhan Omar during town hall was Apple Cider Vinegar..\ Hmm not saying this was staged but this was staged lmao pic.twitter.com/vxdWkdQWcI — Retro Stef (@retro_stef) January 28, 2026

Who supports the DOJ opening up an investigation on Ilhan Omar assaulting herself with Apple Cider Vinegar? — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 28, 2026

The report raises a number of questions, such as what is the point of an attack that involves a harmless liquid?

What did the attacker hope to prove by such an ineffectual action in such a public place?

And, most of all, why would anyone virtually guarantee himself a substantial term in prison for an apparently meaningless act?

Kazmierczak is being held without bail, according to Newsweek.

