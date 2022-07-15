Police Investigate Ivana Trump's Death, Reveal Potential Incident That May Have Led to Passing: Report

Police are investigating the chain of events that led to the death of Ivana Trump, who was found dead in her New York City apartment on Thursday.

Ivana Trump, the first wife of former President Donald Trump and the mother of Ivanka, Eric and Donald Jr., was 73.

Fox News reported that Ivana was found unconscious “in close proximity” to the bottom of a staircase in her apartment. Police said it was unclear if she fell.

According to Fox, police were called to Ivana Trump’s apartment for a wellness check on Thursday afternoon because she had not been seen in some time. The New York City Fire Department was also sent to her residence after a report of a cardiac arrest.

Police said there is a presence at Ivana Trump’s residence for security purposes, and that no foul play is suspected in her death.

Our deepest sympathies and prayers for @IvankaTrump, @DonaldJTrumpJr, and @EricTrump and their families in the sudden loss of their mother, Ivana. May they know God’s comfort during this difficult time. I know they would appreciate your prayers. https://t.co/ARPkbb88SY — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) July 14, 2022

The Associated Press reported that police are investigating whether Ivana Trump fell down the stairs. Her cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.

A friend of Ivana Trump’s said she had recently put off a trip to the Hamptons because she did not feel up to it, according to the New York Post.

“There was something going on with her hip. She couldn’t walk,” Zach Erdem said.

RIP, Ivana Trump. You raised wonderful children, which is the most consequential legacy of all. God bless the Trump family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. The Levin Family — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) July 14, 2022

“She said she was having pain in her leg,” he said, adding, “She couldn’t get out of her house.”

Erdem said he asked her to see a doctor.

“She said, ‘No, I hate going to doctors. I get more sick going to doctors,’” he said.

Heartbroken by the passing of my mother. Mom was brilliant, charming, passionate and wickedly funny. She lived life to the fullest — never forgoing an opportunity to laugh and dance. I will miss her forever and will keep her memory alive in our hearts always. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EyhrLNLUJw — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 14, 2022

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Donald Trump called his late ex-wife “a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life.”

The former president postponed a rally scheduled for Friday out of respect for Ivana’s memory.

