Police Investigate Ivana Trump's Death, Reveal Potential Incident That May Have Led to Passing: Report

 By Jack Davis  July 15, 2022 at 4:07pm
Police are investigating the chain of events that led to the death of Ivana Trump, who was found dead in her New York City apartment on Thursday.

Ivana Trump, the first wife of former President Donald Trump and the mother of Ivanka, Eric and Donald Jr., was 73.

Fox News reported that Ivana was found unconscious “in close proximity” to the bottom of a staircase in her apartment. Police said it was unclear if she fell.

According to Fox, police were called to Ivana Trump’s apartment for a wellness check on Thursday afternoon because she had not been seen in some time. The New York City Fire Department was also sent to her residence after a report of a cardiac arrest.

Police said there is a presence at Ivana Trump’s residence for security purposes, and that no foul play is suspected in her death.

The Associated Press reported that police are investigating whether Ivana Trump fell down the stairs. Her cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.

A friend of Ivana Trump’s said she had recently put off a trip to the Hamptons because she did not feel up to it, according to the New York Post.

“There was something going on with her hip. She couldn’t walk,” Zach Erdem said.

“She said she was having pain in her leg,” he said, adding, “She couldn’t get out of her house.”

Erdem said he asked her to see a doctor.

“She said, ‘No, I hate going to doctors. I get more sick going to doctors,’” he said.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Donald Trump called his late ex-wife “a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life.”

The former president postponed a rally scheduled for Friday out of respect for Ivana’s memory.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
