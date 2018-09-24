Maryland Police Will Not Investigate 2nd Kavanaugh Allegation Despite Contradictory Reports

A Maryland police chief on Monday denied media accounts that his department is looking into 35-year-old allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

The Sentinel, a newspaper based in Montgomery County, Maryland, on Monday reported on Monday that “investigators” were “aware of a potential second sexual assault complaint” against Kavanaugh.

Christine Blasey Ford has accused Kavanaugh of acting in a sexually inappropriate manner towards her during a party in the 1980s, when both were in high schools located in Montgomery County. Kavanaugh has denied the incident ever happened.

The report quoted Police Chief J. Thomas Manger as saying, “We are prepared to investigate if the victim wants to report to us, and we can determine it occurred in the county.”

However, after the initial report came out, Manger had different words to say.

“I have spoken with my chief of detectives, and neither of us have any knowledge of anyone coming forward to us to report any allegations involving Judge Kavanaugh,” he said, according to the Washington Examiner.

It was unclear if the alleged incident referred to by The Sentinel was the same as the one referenced by attorney Michael Avenatti, who made a splashy entrance into the case Sunday with a tweet containing an email in which he made allegations against Kavanaugh and Mark Judge, a friend of Kavanaugh’s during high school.

“We are aware of significant evidence of multiple house parties in the Washington, D.C. area during the early 1980s during which Brett Kavanaugh, Mark Judge and others would participate in the targeting of women with alcohol/drugs in order to allow a ‘train’ of men to subsequently gang rape them,” Avenatti said in an email to Mike Davis, the Senate Judiciary Committee’s chief counsel for nominations, the Daily News reported.

Although there is no statue of limitation on sexual assault in Maryland, no forensic evidence is known to exist of the incident.

Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney John McCarthy said that if a complaint was filed he would direct that it be investigated.

“But no complaint has been filed or forwarded to this office,” he said.

On Friday, Gov. Larry Hogan was asked whether the allegations against Kavanaugh would be investigated by the Maryland State Police.

“The Maryland State Police will not be getting involved in this,” he said, according to the Baltimore Sun.

Debra Katz, Ford’s attorney, said she was upset that Hogan did not heed her call for a state investigation.

“It’s disappointing that Governor Hogan won’t stand up for Maryland women,” she said. “Hogan has direct authority over the Maryland State Police. He can encourage local action, but he can take state action.”

Hogan spokeswoman Amelia Chasse said for the governor to force a state investigation would be going down “a very dangerous and slippery slope.”

“The governor has never used the state police to pursue investigations at his personal whim,” she said.

