Commentary
Sports

Police Investigating After 'Brutal' Cheap Shot Causes 'Ugly, Ugly Scene' at Women's College Basketball Game

 By Bryan Chai  March 24, 2023 at 10:47am
For proponents of women’s sports who want it to get more mainstream coverage, this probably isn’t the way they wanted it to happen.

The lady Falcons of Bowling Green State University beat the Memphis Tigers 73-60 in the Round of 16 of the Women’s NIT on Thursday, which, if we’re being brutally honest, would hardly register a headline in the wide world of sports on most nights.

Thursday night was not most nights, however.

As BGSU and Memphis were lining up for the ceremonial post-game handshake line, an inexplicable flaring of tempers turned incredibly ugly.

When Memphis guard Jamirah Shutes and BGSU guard Elissa Brett met in the handshake line, the two appeared to have a conversation of sorts. After the brief interaction, it appears that Shutes threw a punch at Brett’s face, causing the latter to fall toward the scorers table.

You can see the ugly incident for yourself below:

Reporter Jordan Strack hit the nail on the head by describing the incident as an “ugly, ugly scene” and “just brutal.”

Should Jamirah Shutes face criminal charges?

Look, this writer thinks that being a sore loser has a bit of an unfair stigma (show me a good loser, and I’ll show you a loser), but even this is beyond the pale.

There is a stark, stark difference between Isiah Thomas and the “Bad Boy” Detroit Pistons refusing to shake Michael Jordan’s hand after the latter finally upended the Motown bullies in the playoffs, and whatever it is that Shutes is being accused of doing here.

BGSU released a statement after the incident, revealing that campus police have gotten involved:

“The incident that took place following tonight’s home WNIT game has been turned over to the BGSU Police Department,” the statement reads. “Bowling Green State University Athletics does not make comments about active police investigations. Our priority is with the health, safety and support of our student-athletes.”

According to the Sentinel-Tribune, the police immediately sought out Shutes following the incident and were even waiting for her at the locker rooms.

Memphis also released a similar statement, per the Memphis Commercial Appeal.

“The incident that occurred following Thursday’s women’s basketball game was extremely unfortunate and certainly not consistent with, or representative of, our expectations for our programs and student-athletes,” the statement said. “Because the incident occurred after the game, jurisdiction falls in the hands of local authorities, and we are cooperating fully with their process.

“To be respectful of that process, we will not comment further until it is complete.”

Both Brett and Shutes are seniors. The Memphis guard is actually a fifth-year senior, so this is the final game of her collegiate career.

Brett finished the game with 15 points. Shutes finished with 13.

The lady Falcons will now face the Florida Gators in the next round of the Women’s NIT.

