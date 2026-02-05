Police Investigating Potential Link Between Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance and a Prior Nearby Incident

As authorities search for clues in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, a new report says an incident in early January near her Tucson, Arizona, home could shed some light on the case.

According to the website TMZ, a man was spotted in early January in the yard of a home less than 10 minutes away from the residence where police believe the mother of “Today” host Savannah Guthrie was abducted.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said an elderly man reported the trespasser.

The man told TMZ, which withheld his name, that a man in his yard tripped a motion detector floodlight.

The man then ran off before the homeowner could get a good look at his face. Nothing was taken from the yard and there was no attempt to break in to the house.

The sheriff’s department said the deputies investigating Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance have been informed of the incident.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said Wednesday there is no reason to believe Nancy Guthrie is dead.

However, drops of blood were found at her home.

TMZ and KOLD-TV in Tucson have each reported they received ransom notes, which are unverified. In a video, Savannah Guthrie responded to those reports, according to USA Today.

“We, too, have heard the reports about a ransom letter in the media,” she said as she sat with her sister, Annie Guthrie, and brother, Camron Guthrie.

“We need to know without a doubt that she’s alive and that you have her,” she said.

KOLD anchor Mary Coleman said the ransom note delivered to her station did not appear to be a fake, according to the New York Post.

“A lot of it is information that only someone who was holding her for ransom would know,” she said.

“Some very sensitive information and things that people who weren’t there when she was taken captive wouldn’t know,” she said.

“It also included a dollar amount, a deadline, and, again, other specifics that only Guthrie’s abductor might know, so that definitely raised some red flags,” Coleman said.

Nanos has said he believes Nancy Guthrie was “taken against her will” according to KSAZ-TV in Phoenix.

Police have no suspect, Nanos said, according to the New York Post.

“We don’t know if multiple people were involved,” he said.

When asked where he thought she might be, he replied, “no clue.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.