Police Investigating After Two Die in Violent Incident in Chick-fil-A Drive-Thru Line

A 39-year-old woman was killed Wednesday in a shooting that took place outside of a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Rome, Georgia.

Floyd County Deputy Coroner Chris Giles said that at about 7 a.m., Cassie Davis was in her car in the drive-thru line when Anthony Green parked his car in the lot, walked to her vehicle, and fired three times through the passenger’s side window. Green then fired once on himself, Giles said, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Rome Assistant Police Chief Debbie Burnett said the case was most likely a murder-suicide, according to the Rome News-Tribune. Giles said Davis and Green had a prior relationship.

Davis “didn’t have a mean bone in her body. She was everybody’s friend,” Kathie Walters, the victim’s mother, according to WAGA-TV.

“We lost a very sweet lady. She was a good mother of seven,” she said.

Walters said Green “just wouldn’t leave her alone. That’s one thing she told me yesterday, that he was following her around.”

“Nobody thinks anymore. They’re killing children; they’re killing adults. There were more women out there. There was no use in taking her away,” said Effie Wilson, Davis’ aunt.

“I know she’s in Heaven, but that doesn’t help my heart and nobody else’s,” she said.

Jackson Davis had been married to Cassie Davis for 12 years and noted that she wanted to raise his children and grandchildren as hers.

“She had two boys when we got married. And then, we had two girls. And then, this is the kind of person Cassie is — she took my granddaughter and my grandkids in. Grandkids that she didn’t have to raise. And she raised them as her own,” he said, according to WXIA-TV.

“What do you say when your granddaughter said, ‘Daddy do you have Jesus’ number because I want to talk to mama one more time?'” Jackson Davis said,

Jackson Davis vented his anger at the incident.

“A man that would take the life away from their babies and then pull a gun on himself? That’s not justice. That’s a coward,” he said.

The incident is a warning for women, he said.

“If you’re in one of those relationships — a jealous relationship or anything like that — get out of it before it’s too late because jealousy doesn’t look good on anybody,” Jackson Davis said.

Although officials noted that Chick-fil-A was not involved in the incident other than being the location where it took place, Greg Major, its general manager, closed the restaurant, according to the News-Tribune.

“Rome Community, a horrific incident occurred outside our restaurant this morning. We are currently cooperating with the police who are investigating. No other guests or team members were hurt, but we mourn with the community. We have closed the restaurant for the day to repair and care for team members. Thank you for your patience during this time; we plan to reopen tomorrow,” he said in a statement.

