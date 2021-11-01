Share
Police Issue Warning After Making 'Demented' Discovery Among Halloween Candy

 By Jack Davis  November 1, 2021 at 8:10am
Police in one Ohio community are warning of real monsters among its population after making an alarming discovery on Halloween weekend.

Fostoria police first used their Facebook page to alert the community after one child found a needle in a piece of candy.

“Why….why would anyone do this? We’ve all heard of these types of things happening, but to actually have someone do this in our community is truly disturbing!” the department posted.

“This sewing needle was located by an observant child who reported receiving it after Trick-or-Treating in the area of N. Union, Summit, and Rock Streets in Fostoria last night. #pleasecheckyourkidscandy,” it added.

The department then created a second post to offer guidance to parents.

“Fostoria Police were alerted to tampered candy being distributed during the Saturday, October 30th city wide trick or treating,” Fostoria police posted on their Facebook page.

Is it time to end the tradition of trick-or-treating?

“Although we only are aware of 2 pieces of candy being involved, we take this seriously and are appalled that anyone would be so demented as to want to hurt children in our community,” Chief Keith Loreno was quoted as saying.

Many police agencies and others were pro-active about checking candy.


Fostoria police said they had found a solution to concerns in light of the tampered candy that had been found.

“As a result, our community partners, ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital, reached out to us and has offered to provide X-Rays of candy distributed during Trick or Treat in Fostoria,” the post continued.

“Both Fostoria Police and ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital feel that it is best to take every reasonable action possible to keep our children safe and to help parents make an informed decision with any candy their children received,” the post read.

“Therefore, on Monday, November 1, 2021, parents can take candy received during the trick or treat in Fostoria to the hospital to be X-rayed for any potential metal objects.”

In Greene County, Ohio, sheriff’s deputies were scanning candy for those concerned about what their children might have received, according to WHIO-TV.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee was also scanning candy, according to WSMV-TV.

“It makes it safe for parents and everything. It makes us feel better that people still care,” Clarksville parent Caroline Austin said.

“I’ve been hearing more about things being placed in candy, so I think that’s great that they’re actually offering that service for us,” Clarksville parent Brandi Jones said. “We don’t have to worry about it. They can check it, and we know it’s safe for our kids.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
