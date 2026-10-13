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Homeland Security Investigations police search the Washington, D.C. home of Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Minnesota Democrat, Monday.
Homeland Security Investigations police search the Washington, D.C. home of Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Minnesota Democrat, Monday. According to reports, the search is part of an ongoing criminal investigation. (Andrew Leyden / Getty Images)

Police Likely Amassed 'Compelling Evidence' in 'End of a Long Investigation' Into Ilhan Omar Even Before Raid: Source

 By Randy DeSoto  October 12, 2026 at 6:13pm
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The Monday morning police raid on Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar’s Washington, D.C., home indicates that law enforcement has likely already amassed “compelling evidence” of a crime.

“Today in the Washington, D.C., area, Homeland Security Investigations executed a judicially authorized search warrant secured by the Department of Justice,” the DOJ said in a statement, according to the New York Post.

“This enforcement action is part of an ongoing federal investigation,” the statement concluded.

A source told the Post there is “compelling evidence” of a federal crime. Further, the investigation might be related to unverified claims that Omar lied about her age to gain U.S. citizenship.

“Omar claims she received automatic U.S. citizenship in 2000 at age 17, granted to minor-age children of naturalized parents — in this case her father, Nur Said Mohamed Elmi, who fled to the U.S. in 1995 from war-torn Somalia,” the Post said.

Former assistant U.S. attorney Jonathan Fahey told the outlet, “The big picture here is a federal judge in Washington, D.C., signed off on a search warrant. That means there’s probable cause that a federal crime was committed, and there would be evidence of that crime in the area to be searched, which in this case was Representative Omar’s home.”

In 2019, Minnesota resident A.J. Kern asserted in a video that Omar was actually 18 or 19 in 2000.

Should federal law enforcement take action against Ilhan Omar if she lied about her citizenship status?

“Two days after Kern released a viral video about Omar’s alleged real age, Omar’s official birth year on the Minnesota Legislative Reference Library’s website was revised from 1981 to 1982, according to Kern, who pointed to archived versions of the site which revealed the change,” the Post said. “Congressional records today report Omar was born in October 1982, making her 17 at the time of naturalization.”

Investigators could be seen removing boxes from the Minnesota congresswoman’s home.

Fahey noted that it’s not easy for the Trump DOJ to get a D.C. judge to approve a search warrant.

Related:
Breaking: The DOJ Has Seized Ilhan Omar's Phone

“For a D.C. judge to sign off on something that’s 20 years old, you have to say you believe there is current evidence of the crime in her house,” he said. “A judge must have been very convinced.”

There is a 10-year statute of limitations on criminal naturalization fraud; however, if Omar continued to use a fake birthday on passport applications or financial applications, for example, the statute resets, a source told the Post. Further, there is no statute of limitations on civil naturalization fraud proceedings being brought, which can still result in deportation.

Omar responded to the raid, posting on social media, “I’m ok. Make no mistake: this is an attempt to target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement. For ten years, Trump has targeted me with baseless lies and smear campaigns. This is just the latest escalation in his campaign of political intimidation. I will not be silenced.”

In September, DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin foreshadowed possible actions against Omar.

“There may be more to this — the whole family migration and possibly some illegal activity for them to come to the United States to begin with. But all of this, we’re investigating,” he said

Mullin said the course of the investigation would be determined by the facts.

“If we actually move a case forward, it’s not a political case. It’s actually a case because they did things wrong,” the secretary said.

“If you decided to break the law, or lie on the information you gave the United States … but you didn’t tell us who you actually were; you lied about certain things, about your application, those things, there’s no expiration to that,” Mullin continued.

“If we can prove it — that you shouldn’t have been here in the first place, we’ll deport you.”

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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