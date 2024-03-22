Police Locate the Body of Missing College Student Riley Strain

The body of college student Riley Strain, who went missing on March 8, has been pulled from the Cumberland River near Nashville.

The University of Missouri student’s body was recovered about eight miles from downtown Nashville, where video had last placed him before he was reported missing after a night on the town with his fraternity.

Police Chief John Drake said the body was found at about 7:30 a.m. Friday, according to The Tennesseean.

Strain was wearing the shirt in which he was seen on videos taken the day he disappeared.

“This is not the outcome that anyone hoped for — especially his parents and everyone who loved him,” Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell wrote in a post on X.

We learned the sad news this morning that crews located a body we believe to be missing Missouri student Riley Strain. The discovery was made near 61st Ave N in the river. This is not the outcome that anyone hoped for – especially his parents and everyone who loved him. https://t.co/U1z1mKCJGt — Freddie O’Connell (@freddieoconnell) March 22, 2024

Drake said barge operators working to remove an object from the river spotted Strain’s body, according to WSMV-TV.

“They noticed what appeared to be Riley Strain pop up,” Drake said. “The medical examiner’s office reviewed the body and we’ve confirmed that it is Riley Strain.”

Police had expected that if Strain had fallen into the river, it would be between 14 and 20 days when his body would surface, according to NBC.

Rest in peace, Riley Strain. Sending prayers for Riley’s family and friends. pic.twitter.com/jFeA70mzXc — JB Biunno #HeyJB (@WFLAJB) March 22, 2024

“This is the 14th day so we were really expecting anytime soon to find him,” Drake said.

Strain’s disappearance had been the focus of social media speculation that intensified after a TikToker found Strain’s bank card along the banks of the river, according to WSMV.

However, Drake said there is “no other evidence that suggests anything other than” that Strain fell into the river by accident.

Shown was Riley’s brief exchange of greetings w/ Officer Reginald Young on Gay St., south of the Woodland St. Bridge, on the night of 3/8. Riley did not appear distressed. Officer Young was there on a vehicle burglary call & remained on that portion of Gay St. for 45 min. pic.twitter.com/z0xeEzeieK — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 18, 2024

On the night he went missing, Strain, 22, was kicked out of Luke’s 32 Bridge, which is owned by singer-songwriter Luke Bryan.

The bar later said in a statement that Strain had two waters and one alcoholic drink there, before being removed, according to NBC.

