When Pueblo, Colorado, police were called to a storage unit in early January, it was the beginning of a mystery that is far from over.

As a result of what they found, police are searching for two children who may not have been seen since 2018.

Pueblo police issued a statement explaining how it all began.

“On January 10, 2024, at approximately 8:37 a.m., Pueblo Police responded to the 600 block of West 6th Street in regard to suspicious activity. Officers arrived and learned a person located a metal container in a storage unit that was filled with hardened concrete,” the statement said.

“Based on the information learned during the initial investigation, Pueblo Police Special Victims Unit and Crime Scene Investigations Unit responded and took over the investigation,” the statement said.

“During the investigation, the metal container was searched, and the remains of a child were located within the container,” the statement said.

“The victim in this incident will be identified by the Pueblo County Coroner after appropriate notifications are made. The Pueblo Police are investigating this case as a homicide,” the statement said.

KRDO-TV interviewed the owner of Kings Storage Center, where the remains were found. The station did not use the owner’s name.

Will the other two missing children be found? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 43% (235 Votes) No: 57% (316 Votes)

The owner said customers renting the unit, both Pueblo residents, lost it after not paying the rent for several months, the owner said.

A relative of the customers came to clean out the unit, which is when the metal container was found, the owner said.

A child’s body was found encased in concrete in a Pueblo, Colorado, storage unit in January, and police are looking for two missing children who may be connected to the case. https://t.co/UcXxWuPGos pic.twitter.com/MEHvYE6XEm — KELOLAND News (@keloland) February 3, 2024

The police statement said the department was looking to locate two children — Jesus Dominguez and Yesenia Dominguez.

“The investigation indicates Jesus and Yesenia have not been seen since approximately the summer of 2018,” the statement said, indicating Yesenia Dominguez would be about 9 years old now while her brother would be about 10 years old.

Police said they have spoken to two people of interest.

Police did not explain the connection between the child whose remains were found and the ones they are seeking, according to The New York Times.

Sgt. Franklyn Ortega of the Pueblo Police Department said no missing persons report was filed on the children, but police had been called to perform welfare checks on them. Police could never find the children.

Ortega said that there were “custody issues” concerning the children but offered no other details.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.