Police: Man Allegedly Marries Daughter After Helping Her Murder Boyfriend

A resident of Skygusty, West Virginia, allegedly helped his daughters kill the boyfriend of his youngest daughter around Feb. 14, then married his youngest daughter later in the year.

Larry Paul McClure, 55, has been charged with first-degree murder for killing John Thomas McGuire, 38, from Minnesota, according to the Bluefield Daily Telegraph.

His daughters, Amanda Michelle Naylor McClure, 31, and Anna Marie Choudhary, 32, are also facing first-degree murder charges for McGuire’s death.

Amanda McClure had been dating McGuire prior to his death.

Larry McClure, a registered sex offender, told police where to find McGuire’s body when they arrested him on a registry offense, officials said. McGuire’s body was found on Sept. 24 in a shallow grave at McClure’s house.

West Virginia State Police Trooper K.M. Saddler said in a preliminary hearing for Choudhary on Nov. 5 that the body was buried in the backyard of the house before being moved to the side of the home where it was discovered by authorities.

“On or about February 14, Mr. John McGuire was struck in the head with a bottle of wine, then tied up, and then injected with two vials of methamphetamine,” Saddler, the lead investigator on the case, said, according to the Daily Telegraph. “After the injection, he was strangled.”

Saddler said all three suspects were involved in the murder.

Trooper Saddler filed a criminal complaint saying that they did indeed “willfully conceal the remains of Mr. McGuire in a shallow grave at Larry McClure’s residence located at 11715 Skygusty Highway located in the Skygusty area of McDowell County.”

According to the complaint, Larry and Amanda McClure were also involved in an incestuous relationship. Saddler said that though Amanda is Larry’s biological daughter, “Larry McClure and Amanda McClure did engage in sexual intercourse.”

On March 11, the two McClures were allegedly married in Tazewell County, Virginia, by a United Methodist church minister. Amanda put the name of a man other than Larry as her father on the marriage license.

According to Tazwell County Sheriff Brian Hieatt, it is illegal for a father to marry his daughter in Virginia. Such a crime is punishable by six months in jail. The marriage could prompt Tazewell County authorities to start an investigation.

Larry McClure sent a letter, dated Nov. 4, to McDowell court officials, confessing that he was involved in the murder of McGuire and provided details about what happened.

“I cannot tell you why Amanda wanted John McGuire dead,” McClure wrote. He said that his daughter was the mastermind behind the murder.

“I am asking for this to be over and not waisting the taxpayers money and hurting the family members on both sides of this. John McGuires family and my family,” McClure wrote, according to the Daily Telegraph.

“All I can do is hope for mercy on this, but my sentence on this really does not matter because I am old and in bad health. I will never live to see the parole board in (15) years anyway and that is OK …”

“I will say I am sorry for my part in this crime to both my family and John McGuire’s family.”

McClure concluded the letter by saying, “I just want it over. NO TRIAL. NO TAXPAYERS MONEY SPENT FOR A TRIAL.”

At the bottom he wrote “I plead GUILTY/NO CONTEST.” He thanked the court for their time and then signed his name.

“There will be further review of the case for more charges pending the grand jury indictments,” Trooper Saddler said.

The West Virginia State Police Welch detachment will continue the investigation of this case.

