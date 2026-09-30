A Mississippi man who was a long way from home while experiencing a bathroom emergency took a unique approach to the problem.

It got him arrested.

All was normal at the Kroger in Rosenberg, Texas, around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Employees were stocking shelves in the quiet time before the store opened, according to KLAW-FM.

Then came smashing and crashing as an SUV drove into the store.

“On Sunday, September 27th, at approximately 0428, a known male individual intentionally accelerated into Kroger, causing extensive damage to the pharmacy entrance,” Rosenberg police posted on Facebook.

“Further investigation revealed the driver needed to use the restroom and was upset the doors were locked,” the post said.

“I guess when you gotta go, you gotta go but we strongly advise finding a store open for business… to do your business,” the post said.

No injuries were reported, according to KHOU-TV.

Police identified the driver as James Mansell Lancaster Jr., 60, of Natchez, Mississippi, according to The New York Times.

By the time his SUV was done crashing through glass and whatever else was in his way, he had created about $50,000 worth of damage to the store, police said.

Lt. Sebastian Muñoz, a representative of the Rosenberg Police Department, said the employees who were working at the time were in another section of the store.

A man drove his car into a Kroger store in Rosenberg early Sunday morning so that he could use the bathroom, police said. pic.twitter.com/S1pKuxMDFH — CW39 (@CW39Houston) September 28, 2026

“All he said was the doors were locked and he had to use the restroom,” Muñoz said.

Lancaster did not flee, police said, although it was not revealed whether he made it to the restroom he sought.

Lancaster was charged with criminal mischief causing greater than $30,000 in property damage and less than $150,000, which is a third-degree felony.

As of Monday, Lancaster remained in the Fort Bend County Jail.

Kroger officials said they would not release security camera footage of the incident.

“The safety of our associates and customers is one of our core values,” a Kroger representative said.

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