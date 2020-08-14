SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Police Nab Suspect They Say Executed Innocent 5-Year-Old Cannon Hinnant in Broad Daylight

×
By Jack Davis
Published August 14, 2020 at 8:14am
P Share Print

Although police have arrested the neighbor of a North Carolina boy in the 5-year-old’s slaying this week, the boy’s tragic death remains shrouded in mystery.

Darius Sessoms, 25, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Cannon Hinnat, who was shot and killed Sunday while riding his bicycle in front of his Wilson home, according to a news release from the Wilson Police Department.

Sessoms was arrested in nearby Goldsboro, police said.

He is being held without bond in the Wilson County Jail.

Police have released no details about a motive in the shooting other than to say it was not a random act.

TRENDING: Daviscourt: Seattle Residents Voting for Trump After Democrats Refuse To Stop Rioting

In the aftermath of the horrific killing, many raised questions about why it was largely sloughed off by the mainstream media.

As he prepared for the funeral of his child Thursday, Austin Hinnant, the boy’s father, said he had no idea why Cannon was killed.

Hinnant has lived next door to the suspect and his parents for eight years, he told WRAL-TV. Sessoms dined with the Hinnant family on Saturday.

RELATED: Trump Reveals Bold New Campaign Front; Major Blue State Now 'In Play'

“The Lord says to love our neighbor. I have plenty of food to go around. I just wanted to be nice,” Hinnant said.

There were no rifts between neighbors, he said. “There wasn’t anything between me and him, any bad blood whatsoever, for him to have a reason to do this,” he said.

Hinnant has said he saw Sessoms with a gun in his hand after the boy was shot.

“I was looking at him as I was picking up Cannon,” he said. “I was so full of rage, but I couldn’t leave my son’s side. I wanted to be with my son. [You] can’t imagine what it’s like to hold your son in your arms with a gunshot wound to the head, and his blood is running down your arms,” he said.

“I screamed, ‘Somebody, please help me save my son! Help me save my son, please,'” Hinnant said.

Witness Doris Lybrand said the suspect put a gun to the boy’s head and fired, then ran back to his house, according to WRAL.

“My first reaction was, ‘He’s playing with the kids,” Lybrand said. “For a second, I thought, ‘That couldn’t happen.’ People don’t run across the street and kill kids.”

Then she realized what had happened.

“You don’t expect to see somebody shoot someone,” Lybrand said.

Correction: An earlier version of the story incorrectly said Cannon’s shooting death took place last week.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Fleet of US-Made F-16 Fighter Jets To Be Permanently Stationed 100 Miles from China's Shore
Louisville Police Take Stand on Protesters, But Push-Back Ensues
House Dems Stoke Fears of Mail Delays, Call for Postmaster General To Testify
The Left Wastes No Time in Floating Sick Theory About Robert Trump's Death
Bald Eagle Attacks Michigan Gov't Observation Drone, Sends It to a Watery Grave
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×