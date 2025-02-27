Crime doesn’t toupée.

Colombian National Police apprehended an individual attempting to board a flight to the Netherlands with 19 capsules of cocaine hidden under his wig.

The agency announced in a Monday news release that units of its anti-narcotics force caught a Colombian citizen seeking to travel from Cartagena to the Netherlands with the illegal narcotics stuffed under a wig.

Footage posted to X by the Colombian National Police showed agents cutting the wig off the man’s head to reveal the capsules of cocaine hidden underneath the false “narcopeluca,” translating from Spanish to “drug wig” in English.



The bust recovered 400 doses of cocaine, valued at over 10,000 euros in the Amsterdam market.

The agency credited “the expertise of the National Police officers” who were able to apprehend the subject after “surveillance and passenger profiling.”

The suspect hails from the city of Pereira and is 40 years old.

He already has “two judicial annotations for the crime of drug trafficking.”

He was charged with trafficking, manufacturing, and carrying narcotics, and he has been handed over to the Attorney General’s Office.

Brigadier Gen. Gelver Yecid Peña Araque, who commands the Metropolitan Police of Cartagena, lauded his officers for the arrest.

“We are dealing decisive blows against these criminal structures that not only fight over local drug trafficking, but are also the generators of different violent acts and other types of crimes that disrupt peace and coexistence,” the official said.

“We continue to insist on the importance of the community being our main ally, providing timely information that helps us identify and locate criminals,” he continued.

The commander added that over 450 people have been arrested so far this year for drug trafficking.

More than over 250 pounds of substances like marijuana, coca base, and cocaine have been seized.

The release added that the Metropolitan Police of Cartagena “is intensifying operations to prosecute those responsible for the commission of criminal acts, requesting the collaboration of citizens with timely and truthful information.”

Those with information about drug trafficking were provided with a phone number and email address to contact.

