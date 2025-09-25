Share
Commentary

Police: NYC White Man Bloodied by Screaming Racist Attacker, Simply for Looking at Her on Train

 By Samuel Short  September 25, 2025 at 2:09pm
A racist attack in New York City proves once again that blue-state policies, if implemented nationwide, would bring about our downfall.

The victim told police he was riding the Manhattan subway at 2:10 a.m. Sept. 14 when a woman sitting behind him started yelling.

The 28-year-old man turned around to see what was the fuss was about.

A woman identified as Genesis Gittens — who turned 20 the following day — “then flew into a rage,” according to a New York Post report.

She “repeatedly [punched] the straphanger in the face as she sneered, ‘White boy’ and ‘cracker,’ according to a criminal complaint.”

The attack left the man with a bloody nose.

Police arrested Gittens less than an hour later.

During an arraignment, she pleaded not guilty to third-degree assault as a hate crime and was later released.

Is it time to bring back three-strikes laws?

The man refused medical attention, but Gittens is lucky he did not retaliate in self-defense.

This is New York City, after all — a place where good-natured people who want to be left alone are not a priority. Defending criminals and vagabonds is.

In May of 2023, Daniel Penny subdued Jordan Neely, a homeless man with a history of drug abuse and mental illness.

Neely had been threatening passengers on a subway train and proclaiming that he was not afraid to die. Penny put Neely in a chokehold and took him down to the floor to protect his fellow straphangers.

Neely ended up dying, though a defense medical expert later testified that his cause of death was the “‘combined effects’ of synthetic marijuana, schizophrenia and other factors,” rather than asphyxia, the New York Post reported.

City officials should have given Penny an award for his heroic act, but instead, they charged him with second-degree manslaughter.

Thankfully, Penny was acquitted, but this latest assault just shows how poorly New York City is still being run.

Such incidents make it clear that it’s time to bring back three-strikes laws for violent criminals and asylums for clearly deranged lunatics. It is not safe for them to be out among the general public.

Public transportation no longer feels safe. The murder of Iryna Zarutska aboard a light rail in Charlotte, North Carolina, in August was enough to prove that after yet another mentally ill person senselessly stabbed her.

The left believes that criminals, murderers, and the insane are not to blame for their heinous crimes.

They believe these offenders are a product of the system and that, if we can just perfect the system with an outlook of compassion, this country will be a better place.

This ideology is a dangerous fantasy.

Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Instructor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




Conversation