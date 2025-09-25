Police: NYC White Man Bloodied by Screaming Racist Attacker, Simply for Looking at Her on Train

A racist attack in New York City proves once again that blue-state policies, if implemented nationwide, would bring about our downfall.

The victim told police he was riding the Manhattan subway at 2:10 a.m. Sept. 14 when a woman sitting behind him started yelling.

The 28-year-old man turned around to see what was the fuss was about.

A woman identified as Genesis Gittens — who turned 20 the following day — “then flew into a rage,” according to a New York Post report.

She “repeatedly [punched] the straphanger in the face as she sneered, ‘White boy’ and ‘cracker,’ according to a criminal complaint.”

The attack left the man with a bloody nose.

Police arrested Gittens less than an hour later.

During an arraignment, she pleaded not guilty to third-degree assault as a hate crime and was later released.

Anti-white attacker pummeled stranger who glanced at her in unprovoked NYC subway assault: cops, sources https://t.co/eLtaxqdvVY pic.twitter.com/l7g74vWhAt — New York Post (@nypost) September 15, 2025

Is it time to bring back three-strikes laws? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (499 Votes) No: 0% (2 Votes)

The man refused medical attention, but Gittens is lucky he did not retaliate in self-defense.

This is New York City, after all — a place where good-natured people who want to be left alone are not a priority. Defending criminals and vagabonds is.

In May of 2023, Daniel Penny subdued Jordan Neely, a homeless man with a history of drug abuse and mental illness.

Neely had been threatening passengers on a subway train and proclaiming that he was not afraid to die. Penny put Neely in a chokehold and took him down to the floor to protect his fellow straphangers.

Neely ended up dying, though a defense medical expert later testified that his cause of death was the “‘combined effects’ of synthetic marijuana, schizophrenia and other factors,” rather than asphyxia, the New York Post reported.

City officials should have given Penny an award for his heroic act, but instead, they charged him with second-degree manslaughter.

Thankfully, Penny was acquitted, but this latest assault just shows how poorly New York City is still being run.

Such incidents make it clear that it’s time to bring back three-strikes laws for violent criminals and asylums for clearly deranged lunatics. It is not safe for them to be out among the general public.

Public transportation no longer feels safe. The murder of Iryna Zarutska aboard a light rail in Charlotte, North Carolina, in August was enough to prove that after yet another mentally ill person senselessly stabbed her.

The left believes that criminals, murderers, and the insane are not to blame for their heinous crimes.

They believe these offenders are a product of the system and that, if we can just perfect the system with an outlook of compassion, this country will be a better place.

This ideology is a dangerous fantasy.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.