A police officer begged for her life after a man disarmed her in Fountain Valley, California.

Newly released body camera footage showed the intense Jan. 24 incident unfold, KABC-TV in Los Angeles reported.

The Fountain Valley Police Department received reports that day about a man trying to break into an occupied vehicle.

When police arrived (male and female partners) they told 26-year-old Osean McClintock to sit down on the curb, according to The Orange County Register.

“I don’t have to!” McClintock said. “In Jesus name I pray forever, amen!”

When he took off, the male officer chased McClintock on foot, while the female officer followed in the police SUV.

Unable to keep up with the suspect, the male officer radioed he was about to let him go, since he was only suspected of resisting arrest.

But moments later, the shirtless McClintock walked up to the female officer, who was sitting in the driver’s seat of the SUV.

WARNING: The following video contains images that some may find offensive.

Should this officer be reprimanded? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 50% (771 Votes) No: 50% (769 Votes)

Deranged criminal WRESTLES gun from female officer in newly-released bodycam footage Officer screams, begs for her life Male colleague shoots suspect dead A lucky escape pic.twitter.com/zIpwgSwAuk — RT (@RT_com) May 15, 2025

The video, which begins without audio, showed McClintock approaching the female from the driver’s side as she drew her pistol.

McClintock immediately tried wresting it from her, the barrel pointed straight into his gut for several moments.

“Saved in Jesus’ name! You’re saved in Jesus’ name forever! You’re saved in Jesus’ name forever!” McClintock said as the officer screamed.

McClintock snatched it from her hand as she rolled onto the street.

“He has my gun. He has my gun!” she said. “Please don’t shoot me! Please don’t shoot me!”

The video then showed a male officer running and covering behind a tree, aiming his pistol at McClintock.

“Put it down, dude! Put it down!” the male officer said.

McClintock walked off and entered the driver’s side of the police SUV, where the woman was sitting moments before.

She continued crying in panic as the male officer moved toward the driver’s side and shot 10 rounds into the window, killing McClintock.

Police and paramedics later tried to revive the suspect but to no avail.

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office and Fountain Valley police are still investigating the incident.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.