SECTIONS
Lifestyle News
Print

Police Officer Breaks Down in Tears During Ceremony When Army Son Shows Up To Pin Her Badge

By Kim Davis
Published February 3, 2020 at 3:31pm
Print

A U.S. Army specialist stationed overseas surprised his mother, Irving Police Department Officer Erika Benning, at her swearing-in ceremony in Texas last week.

Sgt. Giovanni Pando has spent the past two years overseas, serving as an explosive ordnance disposal specialist with the U.S. Army.

Meanwhile, back in Irving, Texas, Pando’s mother, Erika Benning, had been working toward her lifelong dream of becoming a police officer.

Last Friday, Benning stood alongside Irving Chief of Police Jeff Spivey to be sworn in as the department’s newest police officer.

Benning’s husband, Corey, was at the ceremony to pin the official police badge on his wife’s uniform when Pando walked around the corner.

TRENDING: Pelosi Defies Senate's Authority, Says Even if Senate Votes To Acquit, Trump Won't Actually Be Acquitted

According to KDFW, Benning had not seen her son in over two years. Tears streamed down the officer’s face as she realized her son had made it home for her milestone day.

“I see him and it took me a good two seconds to realize that this was real,” Benning told KDFW.

As the family hugged, cried, and stood together for the first time in years, Pando proudly pinned the badge on his mother’s uniform.

“All swearing-in ceremonies are special but every once in a while one tugs at your heart strings a little more than others,” the Irving Police Department wrote on social media.

Pando said he and his father had been planning the surprise for months, carefully keeping the secret from his astute mother.

“It was difficult. You know,” Corey said of keeping things quiet. “Obviously, having a wife as a police officer doesn’t make it any easier trying to keep a secret.”

RELATED: Good Samaritan Follows Instincts, Helps Save 8-Year-Old Girl from Attempted Kidnapping

“Now I understand why I didn’t hear from him for the whole week,” Benning said of her son. “I actually didn’t speak to him for a whole week, and I was like, ‘Oh, OK. I guess he’s busy.’”

“We’ve always been a family, so him leaving and not seeing him for two years was very tough, and then knowing that he wasn’t going to be here to celebrate that special moment was really hard for me,” she said.

The overwhelming surprise left the room in tears, including Benning, who fought to hold them back.

“And then I said, ‘Don’t cry, don’t cry,’ and I don’t know what happened,” Benning said. “And then it was just tears. I cried.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Kim Davis
Contributor
A graduate of Grand Canyon University, Kim Davis has been writing for The Western Journal since 2015, focusing on lifestyle stories.
Kim Davis began writing for The Western Journal in 2015. Her primary topics cover family, faith, and women. She has experience as a copy editor for the online publication Thoughtful Women. Kim worked as an arts administrator for The Phoenix Symphony, writing music education curriculum and leading community engagement programs throughout the region. She holds a degree in music education from Grand Canyon University with a minor in eating tacos.
Birthplace
Page, Arizona
Education
Bachelor of Science in Music Education
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Lifestyle & Human Interest







Police Officer Breaks Down in Tears During Ceremony When Army Son Shows Up To Pin Her Badge
Good Samaritan Follows Instincts, Helps Save 8-Year-Old Girl from Attempted Kidnapping
Mother Rings Cancer-Free Bell in Video To Celebrate Infant Daughter Beating Brain Cancer
'Brady Bunch' Star Maureen McCormick Set To Return to HGTV To Host New Show
Man Arrested in Slayings of His 5 Infant Children After Cold Case Haunted Authorities for Years
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×