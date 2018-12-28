Police Officer Deaths On Duty Increased in 2018: Report

A preliminary report released Thursday found U.S. police officer deaths on duty increased by 12 percent in 2018 from 2017.

The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, a nonprofit dedicated to making police officers’ work safer, found 144 police officers died between Jan. 1 and Dec. 27.

Nearly 129 police officers died in the same time frame in 2017.

The leading cause of death was gun-related, followed by traffic-related incidents.

Other forms of death included being struck by a train, having a heart attack and drowning.

“The rising number of law enforcement officer deaths in 2018 is disappointing news after a decline in 2017,” the fund’s CEO, Craig W. Floyd, said in a statement. “Sadly, this reminds us that public safety is a dangerous job and can come at a very steep price.”

Texas, Florida, California and New York had the highest number of officer deaths with 11 each, according to the data.

The District of Columbia along with 14 states did not have any officer fatalities.

The number of deaths could change as the numbers are not final with four days left in 2018.

The report comes after an illegal immigrant allegedly shot and killed 33-year-old Ronil Singh, a California police officer, during a traffic stop Wednesday.

“This suspect … is in our country illegally,” Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson, whose agency is leading the investigation, said, according to The Associated Press. “He doesn’t belong here. He is a criminal.”

Singh immigrated to America from Fiji.

The suspect is still loose, and it is unclear how long he has been in the country or whether he has criminal history.

The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

