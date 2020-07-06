SECTIONS
Police Officer Killed on 4th of July Had Heartbreaking Final Words

By Jake Dima
Published July 6, 2020 at 11:05am
An Ohio police officer uttered his last words to dispatchers after he was shot just after midnight on Saturday.

“Tell my family I love them,” Toledo police officer Anthony Dia said, according to a transcript of the call.

Dia, 26, was shot and killed after responding to a report of a drunken man in a Home Depot parking lot. He was shot once with a handgun after he tried to make contact with the unruly suspect, according to a Toledo Police Department news release.

“118 tell my family I love them,” Dia said, according to a transcript of the conversation with dispatchers reported by WTOL-TV.

“I can’t copy,” the dispatcher responded.

Dia repeated his message, according to the transcript.

“He bled out, pretty much. They did what they could with lifesaving measures, but there was nothing they could do,” Jayme Dia, the officer’s wife of eight years, told the Toledo Blade.

Dia was struck in the chest but died despite wearing body armor, according to police.

He joined the department in 2018, according to the news release.

“Today is a sad day for the City of Toledo, it’s a sad day for the Toledo Police Department, and most importantly it’s a sad day for the family, friends, loved ones, and fellow officers of Ofc. Anthony Dia, who paid the ultimate sacrifice in protecting his city tonight,” Toledo Police Chief George Kral said in a statement.

The man who allegedly killed Dia was found dead with a gunshot wound to his cranium after a shot was heard in a wooded area by responding law enforcement officers. A witness identified the 57-year-old as the person who shot Dia, according to the statement from Toledo police.

Toledo police held a public memorial for Dia on Sunday.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Jake Dima
