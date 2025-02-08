Police Officer Killed While Investigating Suspicious Person Report, Governor Asks for Prayer

A police officer was shot and killed at a shopping center Friday night while on duty in Roswell, Georgia.

The officer had been responding to a call about a suspicious person around 7 p.m., according to WAGA-TV.

When he arrived at the King Market shopping center, he discovered a man hiding behind the building.

The suspect immediately drew a gun and opened fire on him, hitting the officer several times, said Roswell Police Chief James Conroy.

Law enforcement chased the suspect before eventually arresting him and taking him into custody.

But despite police on scene rendering first aid to the downed policeman — whose name hasn’t been revealed — he was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has since taken over the investigation, according to WSB-TV in Atlanta.

A nearby resident expressed concern about the shooting.

“Bullets have no names so it’s concerning to know we had gunfire right here right outside our neighborhood bullets could go straight through and there’s houses on the other side,” Rodney McDowell told WSB-TV.

The Roswell Police Department issued a statement about the tragedy on social media.

“It is with profound sorrow that we share the devastating news of the loss of one of our officers,” the department wrote on Facebook.

“More information will be released in the coming days, but our priority now is to surround and support the family of our fallen officer and grieving department. We ask that your hearts and your prayers stand with us in doing the same,” the statement read.

Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp also issued a statement mourning the fallen officer.

Tonight, Marty, the girls, and I are praying for the loved ones of a Roswell Police Officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty. We join them, his fellow Roswell PD, and all law enforcement in mourning this sudden and heartbreaking loss, and we ask all Georgians to join… — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) February 8, 2025

“Tonight, Marty, the girls, and I are praying for the loved ones of a Roswell Police Officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty,” Kemp wrote on the social media platform X.

“We join them, his fellow Roswell PD, and all law enforcement in mourning this sudden and heartbreaking loss, and we ask all Georgians to join us in keeping them in your thoughts and prayers.

“We also ask that we remain mindful of the heavy sacrifices law enforcement and their families make to keep all of us safe each and every day. May this courageous man’s memory inspire all of us in the days, weeks, and years ahead,” Kemp wrote.

